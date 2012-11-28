Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria's (BCR) Long-
and Short-term secured ratings at 'BBB' and 'F3' respectively. The Outlook on
the Long-term rating is Negative.
The affirmation is despite traffic performance on BCR's toll road network
concession significantly underperforming Fitch's 2011 rating case, and takes
into account the positive steps BCR has made during 2012 with respect to its
financial position. The company has raised over EUR680m in new long-term debt
covering its upcoming EUR500m 2013 bond maturity.
The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that further contractions in domestic
Portuguese economic activity and/or traffic on BCR's toll road concession would
likely have an adverse effect on BCR's operational and financial profile. It
further reflects the risk of management either being unable or choosing not to
reduce net debt/EBITDA below the trigger covenant level by December 2013
following the anticipated covenant breach in December 2012.
BCR has managed to close four separate debt financings over the past 12 months:
- March 2012: EUR63.5m fixed rate private placement maturing March 2015
- July 2012: EUR225m fixed rate retail bond maturing December 2014
- July 2012: EUR100m private placement maturing January 2032, paying a fixed
rate years one to five and a CPI-linked coupon thereafter
- October 2012: EUR300m fixed rate medium term note maturing October 2018
Fitch considers BCR's proactive debt raising activity over the past year as a
positive development, ensuring it has been able to access markets sometimes open
to it only for short periods. In particular, Fitch notes that the company raised
both retail bond debt and index-linked debt for the first time. The previously
untapped retail bond market, made up of individual Portuguese savers, could
provide BCR with an additional funding source in the future. Fitch considers a
moderate index-linked debt exposure to be appropriate for BCR given its powers
to raise tariffs annually by CPI, as defined in the concession agreement.
As a result of this debt raising activity, short-term refinancing risk relating
to its EUR500m 2013 bond maturity has been alleviated, and the diversified
maturities of newly-raised debt reflects an improvement in the company's debt
profile. While in Fitch's rating case maturities from December 2014 and beyond
are not yet covered, BCR's successful debt-raising efforts in unfavourable
conditions during 2012 give comfort that it will be proactive in covering this
position sufficiently far in advance not to raise significant concerns.
Nevertheless, in order to do so, BCR will need to remain focused on actively
managing its liquidity profile.
From an operational perspective 2012 has been a difficult year. During the first
nine months, traffic on its concession was 14.4% down on the same period in
2011, and was 23.4% below its Q108 peak. The sharp traffic contraction in 2012
so far reflects the effect of austerity measures taken by the Portuguese
government over the past two years feeding through to the real economy in the
form of changing consumer activity. Notably, commuter traffic on the concession
has remained relatively resilient, while longer-distance leisure traffic has
dramatically fallen. It is not yet clear how a continued stagnation of the
Portuguese economy will affect toll road traffic in the country.
Fitch takes comfort from BCR's debt structure, which restricts the amount of net
debt the company can maintain depending on operational performance. It is
anticipated that BCR will breach its net debt/EBITDA ratio lock-up covenant in
December 2012. This breach will have no operational impact since the company is
already in lock-up. However, Fitch expects BCR will still be motivated to
deleverage and cure the covenant breach, to facilitate dividend payouts as soon
as it is allowed to and, furthermore, to ensure it does not risk approaching its
event of default covenant threshold. More generally, the breach of the covenant
is not a credit issue in itself, but Fitch considers this trigger represents the
high end of leverage for the current rating.
Fitch's rating case anticipates annualised average daily traffic on the
concession to fall to 16,000 in 2013 and 2014 from its current level of 16,300
before then slowly growing. Under this case, BCR is able to deleverage to below
the dividend lock-up level by the end of 2013 (6.5x Net Debt/EBITDA. However, if
traffic falls more sharply, BCR's leverage may still be above this ratio in
December 2013. In such a scenario, or if net debt/EBITDA falls to below the
trigger threshold within the next year but further trigger covenant breaches in
the future are anticipated, Fitch would expect to downgrade BCR's ratings.
Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action on BCR's debt for the
foreseeable future, since it would need to be preceded by a sustained
improvement in Portuguese economic conditions and a return to a sustained
traffic growth trend on BCR's concession.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Saavan Gatfield
Director
+44 20 3530 1338
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nicolas Painvin
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 28
Committee Chairperson
Dan Robertson
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1312
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance',
dated 11 July 2012, and 'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges and Tunnels',
dated 2 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance
Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels
