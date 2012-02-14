(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Santam Limited's (Santam) National
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA+(zaf)' and National Long-term
rating at 'AA(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed
Santam's subordinated debt at 'A+(zaf)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Santam has core status within the
Sanlam group. Although Santam's ratings are primarily based on its core status,
they also take into account its standalone credit profile. Santam's ratings
reflect its robust capital position, improved performance, diversified product
offering, well-established distribution network and solid risk management. In
addition, the company has a strong and well established position as the largest
non-life insurer in South Africa with over 22% market share in terms of gross
written premiums. Offsetting factors include the intensely competitive South
African market, the tough economic environment and the company's limited
diversification outside South Africa.
In H111 Santam's performance improved with headline earnings up 16% at ZAR670m.
This was driven a strong underwriting performance of ZAR594m (H110: ZAR533m)
stemming mainly from the motor and property classes generating substantially
higher underwriting profits (increases of 91% and 42% respectively) in H111
compared to the previous year's period. As a result, Santam's underwriting
margin improved to 8.4% (H110: 8.0%). Santam maintains a solid capital position.
It reported a regulatory solvency ratio (net asset value/net premiums written)
of 45% at end-H111 (end-2010: 45%), which is at the high end of the company's
long-term target range of 35%-45% and well above the minimum regulatory
requirement of 25%.
Given Fitch's view that Santam has core status within the Sanlam group, any
upgrade or downgrade of Sanlam's ratings could be expected to have a similar
impact on those of Santam.
In addition, if Santam was no longer seen as a core part of the Sanlam group, as
well as a sustained deterioration in Santam's standalone profile in terms of
sustained poor operating performance, sustained deterioration of capital levels
to below a regulatory solvency ratio of 40% with the current asset mix, and/or
weakening of market position (loss of market share), this could lead to a
downgrade.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)