(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - OVERVIEW

-- We raised 13 ratings from Mountain View CLO III Ltd. and Stone Tower CLO III Ltd. and removed them from CreditWatch positive.

-- Due to an error, the ratings were inadvertently lowered and placed on CreditWatch positive.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on 13 tranches from two collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transactions by raising them and removing them from CreditWatch positive. We raised our ratings on Mountain View CLO III Ltd. on Feb. 9, 2012, and we raised our ratings on Stone Tower CLO III Ltd. on Feb. 10, 2012. Due to an error, the ratings on both transactions were inadvertently lowered and placed on CreditWatch positive on Feb. 10, 2012.

-- General Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published March 21, 2002. . RATINGS CORRECTED Mountain View CLO III Ltd.

Rating Class To From A-2 AA+ (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos B AA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos C A (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos D BBB (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos E B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos Stone Tower CLO III Ltd.

Rating Class To From A-1 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos A-2 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos A-3 AA+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos B A+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos C-1 BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos C-2 BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos D-1 B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos D-2 B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos Primary Credit Analyst: Jimmy Kobylinski, New York (1) 212-438-6314;

jimmy_kobylinski@standardandpoors.com Analytical Manager, Structured Credit Surveillance: Stephen Anderberg, New York (1) 212-438-8991; stephen_anderberg@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)