(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - OVERVIEW
-- We raised 13 ratings from Mountain View CLO III Ltd. and Stone Tower
CLO III Ltd. and removed them from CreditWatch positive.
-- Due to an error, the ratings were inadvertently lowered and placed on
CreditWatch positive.
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its ratings on
13 tranches from two collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transactions by
raising them and removing them from CreditWatch positive.
We raised our ratings on Mountain View CLO III Ltd. on Feb. 9, 2012, and we
raised our ratings on Stone Tower CLO III Ltd. on Feb. 10, 2012. Due to an
error, the ratings on both transactions were inadvertently lowered and placed
on CreditWatch positive on Feb. 10, 2012.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here.
.
RATINGS CORRECTED
Mountain View CLO III Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-2 AA+ (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos
B AA (sf) A+ (sf)/Watch Pos
C A (sf) BBB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
D BBB (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
E B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos
Stone Tower CLO III Ltd.
Rating
Class To From
A-1 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
A-2 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos
A-3 AA+ (sf) AA- (sf)/Watch Pos
B A+ (sf) A- (sf)/Watch Pos
C-1 BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
C-2 BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)/Watch Pos
D-1 B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos
D-2 B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)/Watch Pos
Primary Credit Analyst: Jimmy Kobylinski, New York (1) 212-438-6314;
jimmy_kobylinski@standardandpoors.com
Analytical Manager, Structured Credit Surveillance: Stephen Anderberg, New York
(1) 212-438-8991; stephen_anderberg@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)