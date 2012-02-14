(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venezuela-based Mercantil, C.A. Banco Universal's (MB) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+', with a Stable Rating Outlook. A full list of MB's ratings follows at the end of this press release. MB's ratings reflect its strong franchise, stable retail deposit base, and adequate performance sustained by an above-average risk control culture, while its ratings are constrained by the negative effects of government intervention over the bank business and overall private sector activities. The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDR is Stable. Government intervention that pressures MB's financial performance could negatively affect its ratings. There is limited upside potential to the bank's international ratings given Venezuela's current country ceiling of 'B+'. MB continues to post healthy asset quality ratios in spite of economic volatility, government policies that affect borrowers' willingness to pay, and the natural seasoning process of its expanding loan portfolio due to its comparably stronger credit risk culture, as well as its appropriate loan origination and monitoring tools. MB's asset quality ratios compare favorably to both domestic (universal banks) and international peers (emerging market commercial banks rated 'B-/B/B+'). Fitch expects MB's past-due ratio to remain low in 2012 given the favorable economic scenario, however, this ratio could be pressured by the seasoning of credit portfolio expansion in midst of a less benign operating environment in 2013. MB's performance has been resilient against a still heavy burden of operating costs and the negative effects of government intervention. Given its diversified business base, adequate interest margin management, manageable credit costs and non recurrent devaluation gains, MB's profitability ratios recovered to the highest level since 2006 at Sept. 30, 2011. Under the absence of new government intervention, Fitch expects profitability to remain at similar levels in 2012, even without non recurrent income. Reflecting sound profitability and moderate cash dividends, MB's capital ratios remain adequate and above the system average, but relatively lower than other large peers around the region. Fitch core capital to adjusted weighted assets stood at 14.06% as of Sept. 30, 2011. Nevertheless, Fitch considers that this level may be pressured somewhat in 2012 due to robust asset growth. MB's ample market share and leadership in the retail market provides a powerful client base in terms of funding. The bank's deposit mix has changed over time, adapting to the complex array of interest rate controls, and privileging very short-term deposits to benefit net interest income. In Fitch's opinion, the likely continued monetary base expansion in real terms for a second year in a row will result in low liquidity risk for Venezuela's largest banks. Given Venezuela's sub-investment grade rating and the lack of a consistent policy regarding bank support, in Fitch's view, current interference with the banking system could influence decisions that shareholders may face if MB were to require financial assistance, which, although possible, cannot be relied on. MB was the fourth largest bank in Venezuela at September 2011, with almost 11% of market share in terms of assets. MB is 99.9% owned by Mercantil Servicios Financieros, a holding company with major investments in Venezuela and the U.S. Fitch affirms MB's ratings as follow: --Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'b+'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor 'NF'; --Long-term national-scale rating at 'AA+(ven)'; --Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(ven)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Pedro El Khaouli Senior Director +58-212-286-3844 Fitch Venezuela, Sociedad Calificadora de Riesgo, S.A. Ave. Fco. De Miranda, Edif. Mene Grande II, Ofic. 23, Caracas, Venezuela Secondary Analyst Theresa Paiz-Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-0534 Committee Chairperson Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55-21-4503-2621 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --Outlook 2012: Andean Banks' (Dec. 20, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria 2012 Outlook: Andean Banks (New York Ratings Team)