(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of Asturias' (Asturias) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the ratings is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term rating at 'F2'. The ratings reflect the Spanish region's weakened revenues, rigid costs, increased borrowing and weak financial performance. They also take into account the strengthening of the mechanisms of control from the central government, which imposes more robust budgetary discipline and provides greater financial support. The ratings further reflect Fitch's expectation that the regional government will significantly reduce its operating expenditure to record a positive current balance in 2014. Meanwhile, debt may increase slightly. The Outlook is Negative and the ratings could be downgraded if Fitch considers that Asturias may report a negative current balance in 2014, fail to meet fiscal targets set by the national government or if the recently introduced mechanism to support Spanish regions' liquidity was unavailable. Fitch considers the revised Budgetary Stability Law, passed in April 2012, is supportive of the ratings. It gave wider powers to the central government to intervene in the regions' finances to lead them to comply with national fiscal targets. Any sign that the central government was not following its own guidelines could also lead to a downgrade for Asturias. As a result of the economic slowdown in Spain, Asturias has experienced a major reduction in revenues and suffered from inflexible operating expenditure. It reported a current margin of negative 3.9% for 2011 (2007: positive 18.4%). Further tightening of revenues is possible, as 70% is controlled by the central government ('BBB'/Negative/'F2'). Fitch expects Asturias' operating revenue to remain more or less flat to 2014, while operating expenditure should decline, which should help the current balance return to positive. Central government has taken various measures since 2010 to restrict growth in operating expenditure. As a result of Asturias' budgetary deficits, Fitch expects that the region's stock of direct debt will increase to EUR2.3bn at end-2012 (2011: EUR1.8bn), which would represent a sizeable 79% of current revenue. Fitch believes that the level of debt will increase only slightly by 2014, as the current balance improves and little new net debt is sought. The 2013 budget has not yet been presented, but in line with the measures implemented in 2012, Fitch considers that the regional government should substantially achieve the fiscal target of a deficit no greater than 0.7% of regional GDP imposed by central government. However, if tax revenue continues to fall, Asturias would probably need to introduce further austerity measures. The performance of the economy in Asturias is broadly similar to the Spanish average, but with a diversified manufacturing sector and a less disproportionately large construction sector. At about EUR23bn, Asturias' nominal GDP increased by 2.1% in 2011, the same growth rate as Spain. In 2011, GDP per capita in Asturias was equivalent to 94% of that for Spain. At end-September 2012, unemployment stood at 21.8% compared with 25.0% for Spain. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)