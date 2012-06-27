(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published a report addressing questions on its rating on Banco do Brasil S.A.'s 750 million 10-year subordinated deferrable notes. The article is titled "Why Standard & Poor's Rated Banco do Brasil's Subordinated Deferrable Notes 'BB+'." Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB+' issue rating, two notches lower than our 'BBB' long-term issuer credit rating on the bank, to the notes on June 12, 2012. The Credit FAQ addresses the following questions:

-- Why did Standard & Poor's assign a 'BB+' rating to Banco do Brasil's $750 million 10-year subordinated deferrable notes?

-- Why did Standard & Poor's rate the notes two notches lower than the ICR and not just one notch lower?

-- Does the market recognize the deferability and subordination of bonds?

-- What is the difference between Banco do Brasil's subordinated deferrable notes rated 'BB+' and the perpetual bonds Standard & Poor's rated 'BB' on Jan. 6, 2012?

-- Why did Standard & Poor's notch down from the ICR of 'BBB', instead of the SACP of 'BBB+', on the notes?

