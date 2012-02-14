(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- The negative outlook reflects the risk that Ontex may not be able to achieve credit metrics that we consider commensurate with the 'B+' rating for the next 12 months, which we define as Standard & Poor's-adjusted interest coverage of 2x. Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised the outlook on Belgium-based private-label hygienic disposables manufacturer Ontex IV S.A. (Ontex) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our long-term corporate credit rating on Ontex at 'B+'. We also affirmed our 'B+' issue rating on Ontex's EUR320 million 7.5% senior secured notes due 2018, and EUR280 million floating-rate senior secured notes due 2018. The recovery rating on these instruments is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. In addition, we affirmed our 'B-' issue rating on the group's EUR235 million 9% senior unsecured notes due 2019. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of payment default. The outlook revision reflects the deterioration in Ontex's credit metrics in the first nine months of 2011, and our view that the group may not be able to restore its debt protection metrics to levels that we consider to be in line with the 'B+' rating in 2012. Accordingly, we have revised downward our assessment of Ontex's business risk profile to "fair" from "satisfactory." This also reflects our view of the group's declining profitability and increased competition from branded product manufacturers. In the first nine months of 2011, Ontex's operating margins were lower than we had previously anticipated. This followed prolonged raw material price inflation (in particular for oil-based adhesives and fluff pulp) and intensified price competition from branded players. As a result, Ontex's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin declined to about 11.3% in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2011, from 13.9% in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2010. We anticipate that the group's EBITDA for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2011, will be EUR20 million-EUR30 million lower than our earlier forecast of EUR165 million. In our view, there are risks associated with Ontex's ability to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) and bring its ratio of adjusted EBITDA to cash interest above 2x over the next 12 months, due to its declining EBITDA margins. We could take a negative rating action if Ontex's margins were to continue to decline such that the group were unable to generate positive FOCF or achieve and maintain adjusted EBITDA to cash interest of 2x. We believe that ratings downside could stem from extraordinary spikes in raw material prices and/or deterioration in top-line growth arising from intensified price competition. We could revise the outlook to stable if Ontex were able to maintain adjusted EBITDA to cash interest in excess of 2x, which we consider to be commensurate with the 'B+' rating. We believe that Ontex could achieve this if its revenues were to increase at a low-single-digit rate in 2012, and if the group's EBITDA margin were to improve to the high end of our forecast range of 10.5%-11.5%. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)