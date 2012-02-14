(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide's credit measures have been improving over the past two years because of the global lodging recovery.

-- We are raising our corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Starwood to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

-- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Starwood is likely to be able to sustain an adequate level of cushion compared with our credit measure thresholds at a 'BBB-' rating. Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its corporate credit and senior unsecured ratings on Stamford, Conn.-based Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' The rating outlook is stable. "The upgrade reflects our belief that the risk of a U.S. recession has reduced sufficiently (our economist reduced the risk to 25% from 30% on Feb. 10, 2012) that a decline in hotel room demand in the U.S. is unlikely over the intermediate term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Emile Courtney. As a result, we believe Starwood is likely to sustain an adequate level of cushion compared with our credit measure thresholds for a 'BBB-' rating. These thresholds are total adjusted debt to EBITDA under 3.75x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt ranging from the low- to the high-20% area. At December 2011, we estimate that Starwood had lease- and captive finance-adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the low-3x area and FFO to total debt in the high-20% area. "We expect that revenue per available room (RevPAR) will grow 3% to 6% in the U.S. and will be flat in Europe in 2012," added Mr. Courtney. In addition, we anticipate 2012 RevPAR growth in many international markets where Starwood has a presence. Based on these assumptions, by the end of 2012, we anticipate lease- and captive finance-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will further improve to around 3x and FFO to total adjusted debt will be in the high-20% area. We believe these expected credit metrics represent a good level of cushion compared with our credit measure thresholds for the current rating, which is warranted in our view, given the cash flow volatility exhibited during the recent downturn by all lodging operators with significant owned hotel positions. We further believe that U.S. RevPAR will grow in the low-single-digit area in 2013. Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Starwood is likely to sustain an adequate level of cushion compared with our credit measure thresholds for a 'BBB-' rating. These are total adjusted debt to EBITDA under 3.75x and FFO to total debt ranging from the low- to high-20% area. Starwood's adjusted total debt to EBITDA was in the low-3x area and FFO to total debt was in the high-20% area at December 2011. By the end of 2012, we expect these measures to be around 3x and in the high-20% area, respectively, given our expectation that 2012 U.S. RevPAR will grow in the 3% to 6% range, and will also grow in many international markets where Starwood has a presence. We believe that these expected credit metrics represent a good level of cushion compared with our credit measure thresholds for a 'BBB-' rating, which is warranted, in our view, given the cash flow volatility during the recent downturn exhibited by all lodging operators with significant owned hotel positions. Although not expected, a lower rating could result if we begin to believe Starwood will make a higher-than-anticipated level of share repurchases that would result in leverage being sustained higher than our thresholds at the current rating. Although unlikely over the near term, we may consider higher ratings if we believe Starwood can sustain adjusted leverage below 3x during periods of RevPAR growth, to accommodate the negative impact of lodging downturns. We believe this would require a disciplined approach toward share repurchases in future periods. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)