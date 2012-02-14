(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in a report that strong oil prices continue to buoy prospects for U.S. oilfield services and contract drilling companies. The Credit FAQ is titled "What Lies Ahead For U.S. Oilfield Services And Contract Drilling Companies In 2012?" "Although the industry has faced headwinds in the form of persistently weak natural gas prices over the past several quarters, increased drilling for oil and natural gas liquids has more than offset lower gas-associated drilling," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Wilkinson. In fact, the number of land rigs increased by 15% over the past 12 months, with an increase of more than 50% in oil-directed rigs vs. an 18% decline in natural gas-directed rigs. We think this trend will continue to bolster sector credit quality in 2012. Exploration and production company disclosures suggest that the industry is likely to see a mid-single-digit increase in capital spending this year. Recent softening in gas prices could further dampen spending in natural gas basins, but we expect that companies will largely redirect capital to developing their oil and NGL-rich basins. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Lawrence Wilkinson, New York (1) 212-438-1882;

