(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings says that the impact of the extraordinary adjustments to Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.'s (BNB) loan portfolio following the irregularities found in some operations do not materially affect the bank's financial condition or its ratings. The amount of irregular transactions is not material considering the size of the bank's loan portfolio. In addition, the bank's Issuer Default Rating is based on the support provided by its main shareholder, the Brazilian National Treasury. In Fitch's view, BNB's Viability Rating (VR) already incorporates the bank's capacity to absorb losses and the challenges faced by BNB, including the need for continuous improvements in credit systems, the implementation of more robust corporate governance practices and the maintenance of its role as the main agent of the Constitutional Fund of the Northeast (FNE). BNB has been conducting an internal investigation process to determine potential irregularities in guarantees evaluation since July 2011. This has led to an ample review of its credit portfolio in addition to the lay-off of some staff members. Moreover, BNB has been interacting with Federal authorities to ensure the application of corrective measures. According to BNB, the amount of irregular credit operations was limited to BRL126 millions, corresponding to roughly 1% of its gross credit portfolio as of Mar./12, and was already fully provisioned in its December 2011 financials. Fitch notes that any material deviation from this scenario could lead Fitch to review the BNB's VR. Created by federal law in 1952, BNB is controlled by the Federal Government with the mission to develop Brazil's northeast region. BNB is the main agent of Fundo Constitucional do Nordeste (FNE), a development fund with assets of BRL37.7bn at FYE11. BNB's current ratings were affirmed on April 05, 2012 as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB'; --Short-term Issuer Default Rating 'F2'; --Local Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB'; --Local Currency Short-term Issuer Default Rating 'F2'; --National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)'; --National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'; --Viability Rating 'bb-'; --Support Rating '2'; --Support Rating Floor 'BBB'. Contact: Paulo Fugulin Senior Analyst Fitch Ratings Sao Paulo Alameda Santos, 700, 7th Floor Sao Paulo, SP +55-11-4504-2206 Eduardo Ribas Senior Analyst +55-11-4504-2213 Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55-21-4503-2621 Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --National Ratings Criteria --Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Applicable Criteria and Related Research: National Ratings Criteria Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.

