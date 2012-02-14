(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Venezuela-based Banco Provincial's
(Provincial) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A full list of Provincial's ratings follows at the end of this press
release.
Additional government intervention resulting in pressures on Provincial's
financial performance could negatively affect its ratings. Currently, there is
limited upside potential for Provincial's ratings as the country ceiling is
equivalent to Venezuela's long-term IDR of 'B+'. Although the Outlook on
Venezuela's sovereign ratings is Stable, a change in Fitch's view on the
sovereign's creditworthiness could also affect the bank's ratings.
Provincial's ratings reflect its strong franchise and financial profile. The
ratings also incorporate the bank's conservative risk management and operational
support from Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).
The negative effects of government control over the financial sector and the
broader economy, as well as high inflation, continue to weigh on Provincial's
ratings. Inflation averaged 27% in the five years ending in 2011; however,
Venezuelan banks are not required to adjust financial statements for inflation.
Provincial continues to be one of the most profitable privately owned banks in
Venezuela due to its stable and ample net interest margin, controlled credit
costs and better efficiency. The bank's return on average assets (ROAA) ratio
has averaged around 4.5% since 2007 and reached 4.8% (annualized) at Sept. 30,
2011. Based on supplemental information contained in Provincial's audited
financial statements, Fitch estimates that Provincial's inflation adjusted
annualized ROAA reached 3.4% at June 30, 2011, which still compares favorably to
both domestic (privately-owned large universal banks) and international
(emerging market commercial banks with a foreign currency IDR of
'B-/B/B+')peers.
Absent government intervention, Fitch expects profitability to remain at similar
levels in 2012 as credit growth is likely to remain sound and positive in real
terms under current domestic market conditions.
Strong risk policies bolstered by Provincial's largest shareholder combined with
the bank's vast knowledge of the Venezuelan market continue to underpin solid
asset quality as reflected by low impaired loans and charge-offs and ample loan
loss reserve coverage relative to peers. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Provincial's
impaired loans/gross loans ratio stood at 1.1%, while loan loss reserves covered
4.2% of gross loans. The bank's loan portfolio is adequately diversified given
its leading position in most business segments. Fitch expects these trends to
continue in 2012.
Access to ample retail funding is a key strength of the bank, in terms of
funding costs and liquidity management, as well as a tool to leverage its growth
through cross-selling from its vast costumer base. As robust deposit growth
exceeded loan growth, Provincial's loans/customer deposits ratio declined to
66%. While excess liquidity during 2012 will continue to benefit deposit growth,
loan growth is likely to increase this ratio in the near term though Fitch
expects the bank's loan portfolio to remain fully funded by deposits.
Moderate cash dividends limited by local regulation and high profits continue to
sustain Provincial's capital base growth. The bank's Fitch core capital/adjusted
weighted risks ratio increased to 20% at Sept. 30, 2011, and compares quite
favorably to both domestic and international peers, though it may decline
somewhat in 2012 due to asset growth.
Provincial's regulatory capital ratio reached 22.1% at Sept. 30, 2011,
reflecting growth in its securities portfolio and compulsory loans as well as an
expansion in the bank's capital base. According to local regulation, compulsory
loans are weighted at 50% (versus 100% for Fitch core capital ratio).
Provincial is Venezuela's third largest bank, with a 12.1% market share in terms
of total assets at Sept. 30, 2011. Spain's BBVA controls about 55.21% of
Provincial's equity and Grupo Polar is the second largest shareholder with a
26.47% stake.
Fitch has affirmed Provincial's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B+'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B';
--Viability at 'b+';
--Support at 5;
--Support Floor NF;
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AA+(ven)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(ven)'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 16, 2011.
-- '2012 Outlook: Andean Banks', Dec. 20, 2011.
