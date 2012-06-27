(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU; IDR at 'A-'), its regulated gas distribution subsidiary Cascade Natural Gas Company (Cascade; IDR at 'A-'), and Centennial Energy Holdings, Inc. (Centennial; IDR at 'BBB+'), a holding company for MDU's nonutility operations. Fitch has also revised the Rating Outlook for all entities to Negative from Stable. Approximately $1.4 billion of debt is affected by these actions. A full list of rating actions follows the end of this release. The Outlook revision for all three issuers reflects continued weakness in EBITDA, pressure on margins, and higher capital expenditures. Fitch may take additional negative rating actions if MDU's EBITDA remained weak in 2013, if debt significantly increased to fund spending, or if leverage increased to approximately 2.5x. Conversely, Fitch may consider positive rating actions if MDU had a recovery in EBITDA which could result from improvements in the construction segments or pipeline and energy services. MDU Resources and Cascade: The ratings of MDU and Cascade reflect the benefit of MDU's diverse business mix and low leverage. It also considers the stable operating performance and low risk business profile of MDU's portfolio of regulated utilities which serve parts of eight contiguous states from Minnesota to Washington. The tariff mechanisms at the utilities generally provide for full recovery of commodity and purchased power costs that minimize cash flow volatility. Rating concerns for MDU include the impact of the lagging recovery that has impacted Centennial's nonutility operations. This is particularly true for the construction segments which accounted for 24% of 2011's consolidated earnings. Concerns also focus on the volatility associated with upstream operations, which is set to become an increasing portion of MDU's business mix in future years. MDU's consolidated leverage defined as debt to EBITDA was 2.0x for the last 12 months, ending with first quarter- 2012 (1Q'12). This was slightly higher than 1.9x at the end of 2011. Fitch is concerned that without a recovery of EBITDA, leverage may increase to over 2.25x by the end of 2012. Historically, MDU's leverage has been low, which is appropriate for its business risk and ratings. EBITDA has been stagnant largely due to results in the construction materials segment. Additionally, pipeline and energy services results have been weak. For the last twelve months, MDU generated EBITDA of $743 million, below $749 million in 2011 and $740 million in 2010. For the last twelve months, capital expenditures were $588 million, up from $497 in 2011 and $449 in 2010. Plans for spending in 2012 are approximately $700 million. Over the next five years, MDU forecasts spending $3.7 billion, a 37% increase in spending versus the prior five years. Liquidity for MDU was approximately $683 million at the end of 1Q'12. Cash was $91 million and availability on credit facilities was $592 million. Both MDU and Centennial maintain commercial paper programs. Cascade's ratings are directly correlated to MDU as a result of MDU's divisional structure and implied liquidity support for Cascade. At the same time, Cascade is sufficiently insulated from MDU's other regulated and nonregulated businesses through ring-fencing. Ring-fencing mechanisms include no Cascade guarantees or cross default provisions within debt agreements at other MDU entities which could impact Cascade. Intercompany loans are also prohibited. Centennial: Fitch considers the ratings for Centennial apart from those of MDU. The rating for Centennial is supported by its strong financial profile and diverse mix of businesses. The businesses include upstream, midstream and the construction operations. Despite the lagging recovery for construction, credit metrics remain healthy although EBITDA margins have been pressured. Centennial's financial profile benefits from a modest financial leverage position with debt to total capitalization managed around 30% to 35%. Upstream operations will continue to require a significant amount of capital to support the growing drilling program. In 2012, spending on E&P is expected to be approximately $400 million of the total $700 million budget. Over the next five years, Centennial plans to spend $2.1 billion on exploration and production. At the end of the recent quarter, Centennial had $378 million of availability on its $400 million credit facility which expires in December 2012. In 2012, approximately 35-40% of natural gas production is hedged and 60-65% of oil production. For 2013, no hedges are in place for gas while 35-40% of oil is hedged. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Rating Outlook to Negative: MDU Resources Group, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR and commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'; --Senior unsecured at 'A'; --Preferred stock at 'BBB+'. Cascade Natural Gas Co. --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Senior unsecured at 'A'. Centennial Energy Holdings, Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR and CP at 'F2'; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB+'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)