(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BB' rating on Inversiones
Alsacia's US$464 million senior secured bonds due in 2018. The Rating Outlook
remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG COMPETITIVE POSITION: Inversiones Alsacia, S.A. (Alsacia) and Express de
Santiago Uno, S.A. (Express) have a combined market share of over 30% of
Transantiago's bus operations, which constitutes a key service for the city of
Santiago. In terms of operational efficiency, both companies are among the
strongest in the system.
ESSENTIAL PUBLIC SERVICE: A portion of the current government subsidy available
to financially support the transport system is supposed to end in 2014. Given
the social essentiality of the Transantiago and the solid legal framework in
Chile, Fitch believes it is very likely that the Chilean government will
continue providing financial support to it beyond 2014.
COMPLEX OPERATION: Compared to other availability-based projects, the bus
operations are logistically complex. Synergies coming from Alsacia and Express'
operational merger may take longer to materialize than what was initially
expected by the sponsor. The eventual adoption of additional bus routes may
increase such complexity. The project operates based upon a strong contract with
indexed pass-through of major cost items, which meaningfully mitigate cost
escalation risk.
LIMITED OPERATOR EXPERIENCE: Although the sponsor has experience in similar bus
lines in Colombia, the size of the Chilean business is much bigger and has
rapidly expanded with the acquisition of Express in 2011, increasing the need of
having strong logistics and controls.
CONSERVATIVE DEBT STRUCTURE: Tight covenants for equity distribution and
additional leverage, fixed interest rate, cross-currency swap, among other
credit protections. Historical (two biannual payments) financial performance is
in line with Fitch's original base expectations, and in accordance to other
availability-based projects that are similarly rated.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
--Lower operating levels: Failure to achieve synergies and similar
competitiveness among the two companies may significantly reduce operating
performance;
--Cost escalations: Substantial and sustained cost escalations may stress
financial flexibility;
--Concession terms: Liquidity and debt coverage levels may be adversely affected
by the restatement of current concession titles;
--Government actions: Elimination of subsidies may materially deteriorate the
overall credit profile.
SECURITY
The notes are secured by a first lien interest of total revenues and contract
rights, as well as all assets owned by Alsacia and Express, excluding a bus
terminal located in Huachuraba.
CREDIT UPDATE
Twelve months have elapsed since Alsacia and Express started operating under a
single administrative team. Fitch believes that the main challenges facing the
concessionaires are to gain operational efficiency, to control costs, and to
reach certain synergies deriving mainly from scale economies and best practices.
In 2011, even with the students' protests that took place in the second quarter
of the year and partially interrupted the operation of their bus routes for some
weeks, both concessionaires kept increasing their average operational efficiency
(indicated in the form of Service Fulfillment Index) to 97.6% in the case of
Alsacia, and 94.1% for Express. According to information of the Chilean Ministry
of Transportation and Telecommunications (MTT), this positive trend has
continued and both companies registered 99.1% and 95.8% of efficiency in January
2012.
Such operational performance led to 11.1% increase in revenue during 2011 and
23.5% EBITDA. Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) for the first debt payment
reached 1.30 times (x), which favorably compares with our 1.26x estimation for
that specific period. DSCR for the second debt payment to be made in February
2012 is expected in similar levels. The level of cash at the end of December
2011, amounted CLP 47.8 billion (approx. USD 91.9 million) managed by the
Secured Party Trustee.
During 2011, the MTT invited all Transantiago operators to express their
interest to take over additional routes that previously were operated by
underperforming concessionaires. On Dec. 22, the interested concessionaires
entered into new concession agreements that are in the process of being approved
and are anticipated to occur in February or March 2012. The restated agreements
incorporate new routes with the old bus lines and also modify important concepts
such as the way revenues and deductions are calculated, the economic
stabilization mechanisms, among others. Several paybacks from the MTT in annual
installments that amount to approximately CLP 40 billion will also be included
in the new documents.
Related to these contractual changes, Express will incorporate in its bus
network (Trunk 4 and some routes of Trunk 3, as of today) the routes of Feeder
D, which represents about 24% of its current operational size, in terms of
travelled kilometers.
Alsacia obtained a Fairness Opinion from an independent consulting firm who
analyzed the financial impact of the concessions' adjustments, concluding they
are more likely to be beneficial. Also, the CEO and CFO delivered a certificate
stating that the restatements could not reasonably be expected to result in
material adverse effect.
The affirmation of the 'BB' rating is supported by a combination of increasing
operation efficiency, augmented revenue, cost control, and debt coverage in line
with Fitch's original projections regarding the transaction's financial
flexibility.
The 8% fixed-rate notes were issued by Alsacia under a 7.5-year tenure, with
expected maturity in 2018, and secured by all the revenues collected on Alsacia
and Express' operations pursuant to their respective concessions.
Alsacia and Express are two of the top bus concessionaires of the Transantiago
System, which provides mass urban bus/metro transportation services to the City
of Santiago, in Chile since 2005, and is regulated by the MTT. The transaction
consisted of the acquisition by Alsacia of the remaining shares of Express, and
the refinancing of all the existing debt of both concessionaires.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Astra Castillo Trevizo
Director
+52 (81) 8399-9100
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity
Monterrey, N.L. 64920
Secondary Analyst
Omar Valdez
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0713
Committee Chairperson
Glaucia Calp
Senior Director
+57 (1) 326-9999
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
