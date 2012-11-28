(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Luxemburg-based holding company Cool Holding Ltd. (Cool) plans to issue $1.09 billion of debt, primarily to fund the acquisition of the remaining 31% stake that Cool does not already own in Israeli cable operator Hot Telecommunication Systems Ltd.. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Cool. -- We are also assigning our preliminary 'BB-' rating to the group's proposed $700 million senior secured notes and our preliminary 'B-' rating to the group's proposed $390 million senior unsecured notes. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade Cool in 2013 if the mobile unit's performance improves meaningfully, increasing the group's free cash flow generation. Rating Action On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Luxemburg-based holding company Cool Holding Ltd. (Cool). The outlook is positive. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB-' rating to the proposed $700 million-equivalent senior secured notes, due 2019, to be issued by Altice Financing S.A. The recovery rating on the senior secured notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects for noteholders. Finally, we assigned our 'B-' preliminary rating to the proposed $390 million senior unsecured notes, due 2020, to be issued by Altice Finco S.A. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for noteholders. The final rating will depend on the receipt and satisfactory review of all final transaction documentation. Accordingly, the preliminary rating should not be construed as evidence of the final rating. If we do not receive the final documentation within a reasonable time frame, or if the final documentation departs from the materials we have already reviewed, we reserve the right to withdraw or revise our rating. Rationale The rating on Cool reflects our assessment of the group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, following the proposed $1.09 billion or new Israeli shekel (NIS) 4.3 billion debt issue to fund the acquisition of the remaining stake that Cool does not already own in Israeli cable operator Hot Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (HOT), and to refinance certain existing debt at Cool and HOT. The rating is supported by our assessment of Cool's "satisfactory" business risk profile. The "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects our forecast that Cool's Standard & Poor's-adjusted leverage will increase to more than 4x at year-end Dec. 31, 2012, pro forma for the debt issuance, refinancing, and acquisition (the transaction). We also anticipate that the group's cash flow generation will be hampered by the negative cash flow resulting from its newly launched Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) third-generation mobile network, and the group's relatively heavy capital expenditure (capex) requirements. The financial risk profile is also constrained by our view that Cool's efforts to deleverage may stall due to top-line pressure in HOT's core pay-TV segment and limited debt amortization in the new capital structure. Finally, the financial risk profile is inhibited by what we view as the above-average complexity of the group's corporate structure and the potential for the transferal into a new entity of additional assets besides HOT in the future. At this point, we lack consolidated accounts that show the effect of the acquisition and the potential transferal of new assets. However, we view the group's interest coverage and post-transaction leverage as relatively strong for the current rating. Our assessment of Cool's business risk profile as "satisfactory" is supported by HOT's significant presence in the Israeli telecoms market, with a leading share in the local pay-TV market and a significant share of the broadband Internet market. We also view HOT's network quality and national coverage as key strengths, compared with many of its cable peers. The relatively concentrated nature of the Israeli telecoms market and HOT's position as one of only two integrated telecoms infrastructure players are further supports for our assessment of the group's business risk profile. These positive factors are somewhat offset by growing regulatory involvement in the Israeli telecoms market, which is likely to spur increased pricing pressure in HOT's cable-based operations, in our view, notably in its pay-TV operations. We also view the competition from the dominant incumbent player, Bezeq-Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., as a constraint on HOT's business risk profile; and we think that Bezeq could become more competitive over the mid- to long term as some regulatory constraints are removed. HOT's relatively low profitability compared with peers is also a constraint on our business risk profile assessment. Finally, we view HOT's entry into the Israeli mobile telecoms market as a mobile network operator (HOT Mobile) as a key operational risk, and we believe that creating a profitable mobile unit over the medium term may be a challenge. This is mainly due to Israel's high mobile penetration rate, strong competition from the leading mobile network operators, and current fierce competition in the market. Cool will fully own HOT after the transaction closes. Cool is owned by Altice VII Group (not rated) and has shareholders in common with French cable operator Ypso Holding Sarl (B/Stable/--) and other cable operations globally. HOT provides cable TV, broadband Internet, landline telephony, and mobile services. We forecast that HOT will post low single-digit revenue growth in 2013, mainly driven by increasing revenues from the new mobile UMTS network as HOT Mobile increases its subscriber base. We also assume a continued increase in revenue-generating units (RGUs) in the group's cable operations due to rising numbers of triple-play subscribers (to Internet, television, and telephone services). However, we assume that this trend will be offset by pricing pressure in HOT's core pay-TV segment due to reduced subscription costs. We assume that HOT's EBITDA margin in 2013 will be in the low 30% area--similar to our forecast for the 2012 EBITDA margin (pro forma for the transaction)--because we assume that potentially higher operating leverage at HOT's mobile operations will be largely offset by lower average revenue per user (ARPU) from pay-TV. These margins are at the bottom end of the range posted by cable operator peers that we rate, partly reflecting increasing competition in Israeli telecoms and partly reflecting margin dilution due to HOT Mobile's operations. We estimate that HOT's fully adjusted leverage will decline to 4.7x-4.8x in 2013, from about 5.0x in 2012, pro forma for the planned debt issuance. We anticipate that this deleveraging will be partly supported by the reduction of a bank guarantee for license payments at HOT Mobile. Excluding shareholder loans at Cool of about NIS1.2 billion, our forecast leverage ratio for 2013 translates into adjusted leverage of about 4.0x, assuming no increase in operating lease commitments. We also anticipate that cash EBITDA interest coverage will be about 3.0x in 2013. We calculate, however, that free cash flow will be negative in 2012, minimal in 2013, and that it will remain limited over the medium term due to a higher interest burden and significant capex requirements related to the launch of the mobile network and upgrade of HOT's cable network. Liquidity We assess Cool's liquidity as "adequate" as defined in our criteria, subject to the group issuing the planned $1.09 billion of notes and securing additional committed back-up revolving credit facilities of $80 million. We forecast that the ratio of sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity will exceed 1.2x in 2013. Under our base-case scenario for the 12 months from Dec. 31, 2012, we project the following sources of liquidity, pro forma for the transaction: -- Cash balances of about NIS350 million. -- Back-up revolving credit facilities of about NIS310 million maturing in 2017. -- Funds from operations of NIS0.9 billion-NIS1.0 billion in 2013. Under our base-case scenario for the 12 months from Dec. 31, 2012, we project the following uses of liquidity, pro forma for the transaction: -- Annual mandatory debt maturities of about NIS130 million. -- Minimal working capital requirements. -- Annual capex of NIS850 million-NIS900 million. -- Additional potential cash outflows of about NIS65 million. We currently forecast limited headroom both under the notes' incurrence covenants and the RCF's maintenance covenants, which we believe could potentially limit Cool's ability to draw on its RCF. However, we still view the group's short-term liquidity profile in 2013 as "adequate" even absent the back-up RCF. Recovery analysis The preliminary issue rating on the proposed $700 million-equivalent senior secured notes, due 2019, to be issued by Altice Financing is 'BB-', one notch above the corporate rating on Cool. The recovery rating on the senior secured notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery prospects for noteholders. The preliminary issue rating on the proposed $390 million senior unsecured notes, due 2020, to be issued by Altice Finco is 'B-', two notches below the corporate rating on Cool. The recovery rating on the unsecured senior notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for noteholders. Recovery prospects for the senior secured notes are supported by our understanding of the asset security (which is subject to certain limitations), and our view that the group would be reorganized as a going concern in an event of default. We also view the Israeli insolvency regime as relatively favorable for secured creditors. Nonetheless, we believe there are weaknesses in the security structure and documentation that could dilute recovery prospects for both senior secured and unsecured noteholders. Therefore even though recovery prospects for the proposed senior secured notes nominally exceed 90%, we have assigned a preliminary recovery rating of '2' to these notes. Moreover, our recovery rating assumes that the Ministry of Communications in Israel will grant approval for the asset security to be pledged. If the Ministry does not grant approval, we would likely revise our recovery rating on the senior secured notes downward, because we would view the remainder of the security package as relatively weak. The senior secured notes will have security over a NIS1.9 billion refinancing note to Altice Financing, the proceeds of which HOT will use to refinance certain existing indebtedness. We understand that the refinancing note will have security over the majority the assets at HOT and its subsidiaries, excluding HOT Mobile and certain assets, such as its licenses, that it is prohibited from pledging. We further understand that the note will have a full guarantee from HOT's subsidiaries (other than HOT mobile). The remainder of the security package comprises share pledges over Cool, the holding company for Altice 7's equity in HOT, and pledges over special-purpose vehicle H Hadaros 2012 Ltd. This vehicle will acquire the remaining shares of HOT that Cool does not already own. We view the indirect security and capping of the security claim at NIS1.9 billion as a weakness in the security package. It is our understanding that the issuer of the senior secured notes, Altice Financing, could constitute a financing entity for assets either to be acquired or that are already owned by parent Altice 7. Under the provisions in the documentation, any debt raised for the acquisition of additional assets would be subject to the senior secured incurrence covenant, set at 3x and 4x total leverage. While we understand that the security granted to the notes cannot be directly pledged for any separate financing, we believe the use of a shared financing vehicle for multiple assets could create some additional dilution risks depending on the structure of any future financing. Our hypothetical default scenario assumes a default driven by lower revenues and margins as a result of competition from alternative providers and the need to provide lower-cost TV products. We believe that cash flows could be further constrained due to the capex required to build up HOT's mobile network. We believe that a default would most likely occur in 2016, at which point we envisage that EBITDA would have fallen to about NIS880 million. Our going-concern valuation assumes a stressed enterprise value of NIS4.8 billion at our hypothetical point of default in 2016, equivalent to a 5.5x valuation multiple of our stressed EBITDA of NIS880 million. From this we deduct priority liabilities of about NIS500 million, primarily associated with enforcement costs and finance leases, with about NIS4.3 billion remaining for debtholders. We assume that the first NIS1.9 billion of proceeds would cover the super senior RCF, of which we assume NIS330 million would be outstanding (including six months of prepetition interest), with the remainder for the senior secured noteholders. Of the remaining NIS2.2 billion, we believe that the outstanding approximately NIS1.2 billion of senior unsecured notes at HOT would be repaid first, with any residual value going to the senior secured noteholders. This leaves negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the senior unsecured noteholders. While indicative numerical coverage for the senior secured notes might be higher than 90%, we believe that upside to the recovery prospects on the senior secured notes is unlikely given the limitations on the security package as we describe above. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could upgrade Cool in 2013 if the mobile unit's performance improves meaningfully, increasing the group's free cash flow generation. Specifically, rating upside depends on the group's free cash flows at least covering ongoing debt amortization requirements (about NIS130 million) and on the group reducing adjusted leverage (based on audited consolidated accounts) to less than 5x, and about 4x excluding shareholder loans. Rating upside is also subject to Cool maintaining a stable operating performance at the cable operations over the medium term, with improved operating efficiency mitigating potential pricing pressure. We could revise the outlook to stable if operating pressures lead to meaningful declines in ARPU and EBITDA, stalling the group's efforts to deleverage and leading to weak free cash flow generation. In particular, we believe this may happen if significant negative cash flow persists at the mobile operations, resulting in minimal free operating cash flow (less than NIS100 million), or due to a higher interest burden than we currently assume. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Recognizing The Sustainable Cash Cost Of Inflation-Linked Debt For Corporates, Feb. 10, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006 Ratings List New Ratings; CreditWatch/Outlook Action Cool Holdings Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating B+(prelim)/Positive/-- Altice Financing S.A. Senior Secured Debt* BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 2(prelim) Altice Finco S.A. Senior Unsecured Debt* B-(prelim) Recovery Rating 6(prelim) *Guaranteed by Cool Holdings Ltd. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)