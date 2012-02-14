(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its
outlook on Alberta-based Perpetual Energy Inc. to negative from stable.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B' long-term corporate credit
and 'B-' senior unsecured debt ratings on the company. The '5' recovery ratings
on the notes is unchanged.
"The outlook revision reflects our expectation that Perpetual's cash flow will
continue to deteriorate through 2012, due to sustained weak natural gas
prices, lack of high-priced gas hedges, and the company's high levered costs,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Aniki Saha-Yannopoulos. As of Feb. 10,
2012, spot AECO gas prices were C$2.23 per thousand cubic feet. At the same
time, gas hedges put in place range from C$2.20-C$3.72 per gigajoule, which we
expect to limit cash flow. At our price deck, we expect Perpetual to exit 2012
with debt-to-EBITDAX above 6x and less-than-adequate liquidity. In addition,
the company's C$75 million convertibles C mature in June 2012, which it plans
to settle with asset sales and borrowings under the revolver, if necessary,
and could stress its less-than-adequate liquidity.
The ratings reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's limited and
small reserve base, meaningful exposure to low natural gas prices, worsening
credit measures, and less-than-adequate liquidity. In addition, we base the
ratings on Perpetual's operations in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive, and
competitive industry. The ratings also reflect our view of the company's
growth prospects from the Mannville heavy oil play. As of Sept. 30, 2011,
Perpetual had about C$715 million in adjusted debt, which includes C$75
million in convertible debentures maturing June 2012 and asset-retirement
obligations.
The company's geographic diversity is limited and we don't expect it to
improve materially in the near term. As of 2011, Perpetual had a small reserve
base of approximately 235 billion of cubic feet equivalent (gross, 88% natural
gas, 84% proved developed). Its proved reserve life is 4.6 years and proved
developed reserve life at 3.9 years, which is shorter than those of its
land-focused peers (5-7 years). We expect the company's production to decline
5%-15% through 2012, due to its budgeted C$65 million capital plan for 2012
being lower than its maintenance capital of C$85 million. Perpetual's
production for third-quarter 2012 was about 135.5 million cubic feet
equivalent per day; its production is mostly from its shallow conventional
natural gas assets in Alberta, especially in the eastern district.
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concern that Perpetual's
credit measures will continue to deteriorate due to weak natural gas prices.
We assume the company will continue focusing on increasing its liquids
production, while funding capex and convertible maturity through cash flow and
asset sales. The outlook also incorporates our expectations that Perpetual's
financial metrics will remain weak through 2012 and it will maintain its
liquidity (about C$60 million). Given the company's reserves and production,
there is little likelihood of an upgrade during the period of weak natural gas
prices. A negative rating action could occur if debt-to-EBITDA deteriorates
above 6.5x million due to operational issues or if its liquidity (cash on hand
and availability under the revolver) decreases below C$25 million, should
Perpetual need to settle the convertibles through borrowings under the
revolver.
Primary Credit Analyst: Aniki Saha-Yannopoulos, CFA, PhD, Toronto (1)
416-507-2579;
aniki_saha-yannopoulos@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Michelle Dathorne, Toronto (1) 416-507-2563;
michelle_dathorne@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings Team)