Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clearfield, Utah's (the city) bonds as
follows:
--$11 million sales tax revenue bonds series 2003 at 'AA-';
--Implied unlimited general obligation (GO) rating at 'AA-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a first lien on 100% of Clearfield's sales and use tax
revenues. The tax is currently levied at the maximum allowable rate of 1.00% on
all taxable sales of goods and services. These tax revenues are collected by the
Utah State Tax Commission and distributed monthly to all Utah municipalities and
counties based on formulas that take into account the population of, and taxable
sales in, all governmental entities that impose a sales and use tax. 50% of
sales tax collections are distributed on the basis of the local government's
population and 50% according to the point of sale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--SOUND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS: The city's 'AA-' implied GO rating reflects a
sound financial profile, exhibited by five consecutive years of operating
surpluses, good expenditure flexibility, solid fund balances, and prudent
management practices.
--SOLID DEBT COVERAGE LEVELS: The 'AA-' sales tax revenue bond rating
additionally reflects strong maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage of
2.66x in fiscal 2012, no plans for further parity issuances, and a restrictive
2.0x MADS additional bonds test (ABT).
--MIXED LOCAL ECONOMY: The local economy is concentrated in a large air force
base and industrial enterprises, but the city benefits from its location within
the broader Davis and Weber county employment markets, which are fairly well
diversified. Income levels significantly lag the state and nation, though
unemployment levels are well below national rates.
--CONCENTRATED PROPERTY TAX BASE: The local property tax base is highly
concentrated in the top 10 payers, which make up 31.6% of AV. Due to the timing
of various appeals and recent years' housing market weakness, AV volatility has
been high. These weaknesses are mitigated by state-wide property tax rate
adjustment procedures that default to the rate required to produce the prior
year's levy plus new growth.
--SOUND DEBT PROFILE: Debt levels are moderate, amortization is rapid, capital
needs are minimal, and the city plans on financing all of its near-term capital
improvement plan with pay-as-you-go financing.
CREDIT PROFILE
Located in northern Davis County about 28 miles north of Salt Lake City,
Clearfield is mainly residential, with a significant industrial component. Large
local employers include Hill Air Force Base, which is located adjacent to the
city, and the Freeport Center, which is a 7 million square foot distribution
facility serving numerous tenants. The city has been recovering well from the
housing-led recession, with September 2012 unemployment at 5.9%, down
substantially from 8.2% the year prior. The improvement reflects a 1.7%
expansion in employment and a 0.8% decline in the labor force.
Major New Industrial Facility Under Construction
The city's third largest employer, ATK Thiokol, has begun construction on an
airplane part manufacturing complex that the city expects to add hundreds of
millions to the tax roll and 600 local jobs over a 10 year period. Fitch
believes that this development should spur local economic growth, though the
city's general fund is unlikely to directly benefit from increased property tax
revenues as the taxpayer is receiving a 70-75% rebate on its property taxes up
to a cumulative total of $14 million. The remaining property tax revenues will
flow to the city's redevelopment agency.
A Concentrated Tax Base
The city's tax base is dominated by a handful of very large industrial
enterprises. As such, the tax base is highly concentrated, with the top 10
payers making up 32% of fiscal 2011 AV. The largest payer, Freeport Center
Associates, makes up 13% of AV and successfully appealed its value in fiscal
2011. The AV reduction will appear in fiscal 2012, though Freeport Center's tax
liability was reduced starting in fiscal 2011, resulting in a significant
reduction to property tax revenues. In future years the tax rate may be adjusted
upward to offset the AV loss.
Before consideration of Freeport Center's appeal, fiscal 2011 AV rose a
substantial 10.8% in fiscal 2011 following losses of 0.8% and 11.4% in fiscal
years 2010 and 2009, respectively. It is unclear to what extent the taxpayer's
appeal will weigh on AV in fiscal 2013, though related property tax revenues
will not fall if the city council adopts the certified tax rate (the tax rate
that will achieve the same amount of property tax revenues as the prior year,
plus new growth).
Sound Financial Operations
The city's operations are sound, having produced five consecutive years of
operating surpluses despite recessionary pressures. Fiscal 2011 general fund
operations (the last year for which an audit was available) produced a $316,000
surplus, raising the total and unrestricted general fund balances to solid
levels of $4.6 million (30% of expenditures and transfers out) and $2.9 million
(19%), respectively. Management estimates that fiscal 2012 operations also
produced a surplus, raising the city's unrestricted general fund balance $1.7
million above its state-mandated 18% cap. Management is planning on spending
down the reserve to its 18% maximum mostly on one-time capital items, such as
building improvements, road maintenance, and recreational fields. A portion may
also be used to increase wages after four years of wage freezes.
The housing-led recession resulted in three consecutive years of relatively
modest revenue declines through fiscal 2010. In response, management prudently
initiated various expenditure reductions that have allowed the city to grow its
financial cushion in spite of revenue pressures. These reductions include
leaving vacancies open, cuts to travel and supplies, wage freezes, and an early
retirement plan. Broader cuts to services were not required to balance
operations, leaving the city with ample remaining expenditure flexibility.
Sales Tax Revenue Bonds Enjoy Strong Coverage
The city's recent economic outperformance has benefited sales tax revenues,
which increased 7% and 9% in fiscal years 2011 and 2012, respectively. The
city's three months of fiscal year to date revenues show gains averaging 6.6%
versus the same period a year ago. If recent gains persist, sales taxes will
outperform the city's budgeted expectations of a $100,000 sales tax increase (or
2.9% of fiscal 2012 sales tax revenues).
These sales tax revenue gains have resulted in increased MADS coverage for the
sales tax revenue bonds. Fitch estimates that sales tax revenues of $3.4 million
in fiscal 2012 covered MADS of $1.28 million a strong 2.66x. This is an
improvement from 2010 MADS coverage of 2.29x. Based on management's conservative
budgeted sales tax revenues for fiscal 2013, MADS coverage in fiscal 2013 would
be 2.74x.
The bonds' strong coverage levels stand up well to severe Fitch-designed stress
scenarios. A one-time revenue loss of 50% would lower ADS to an adequate 1.38x.
Annual 5% revenue declines in perpetuity would lower coverage to no less than
1.55x through fiscal 2029 when the bonds mature. Fitch estimates revenues would
have to drop by an extreme 64%from budgeted fiscal 2013 levels to reach 1.0x
ADS.
Bondholders enjoy a sound additional bonds test, requiring 200% MADS coverage
for parity issuances. No further parity issuances are expected in the
foreseeable future.
Sound Debt Profile
The city's debt profile is sound. Net and overlapping debt levels are moderate
at $1,836 per capita (4.3% of market value). Principal amortizes rapidly, with
74% of debt retired over 10 years. The city's capital improvement plan is
modest, consisting mainly of routine road maintenance and a handful of
miscellaneous items. Management believes its CIP will be funded on a
pay-as-you-go basis and does not anticipate any debt issuances.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).
