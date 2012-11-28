Nov 28 - The ratings on Trident USA Health Services LLC remain unchanged with the company's intention to issue an incremental $35 million second-lien term loan facility to fund acquisition activity and repay outstanding revolver debt. MX USA Inc. and Kan-Di-Ki LLC are the borrowers of this debt. Our rating on Trident reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." We expect revenue to increase by approximately 10% per year, primarily reflecting continued acquisitions and the expansion of service offerings to existing and acquired customers, along with steady reimbursement rates on both the federal and state levels. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Trident USA Health Services, LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- "here &sid=963508&sind=A&" "here &sid=963508&sind=A&" $124M second-lien term loan due 2017* CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 *Includes the $35M add-on. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.