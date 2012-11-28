Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hess Corporation's (Hess; NYSE: HES) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and related ratings at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $7.84 billion in debt is affected by today's rating action. A full list of ratings is at the end of this release. Ratings Rationale Hess' ratings are supported by the company's strong operational metrics, including high exposure to liquids in the upstream (approximately 67% of 2011 production and 74% of 2011 reserves); good size and scale as an independent (1.573 billion boe reserves at YE 2011, with recent production approximately 400,000 boepd); robust full cycle netbacks; and respectable reserve replacement (3-year RR 142%). As calculated by Fitch, Hess' most recent 3-year Finding, Development & Acquisition (FD&A) costs rose to $25.03/boe, but were elevated in part due to the company's infrastructure spending in the Bakken, which raises long term profitability of produced barrels but will not necessarily increase reserves. Fitch expects FD&A/boe metrics will trend down significantly as these investments wind down, and as increased drilling efficiencies are realized in the Bakken. Hess also continues to enjoy modest diversification through its marketing and refining (M&R) segment, which following the closure of the 350,000 barrel per day (bpd) HOVENSA joint venture (JV) refinery, now includes just a 70,000 bpd FCC unit in Port Reading, NJ, a network of terminals and retail gasoline stations on the east coast, and an energy marketing business which sells heating oil, gas, and electricity to the commercial and industrial sectors. Ratings downsides for Hess center on high capex (latest 12 months capex of $8.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2012 versus $5.5 billion in 2010); the company's $3.0 billion funding gap in 2012; rising debt levels that reflect higher spending (debt at Sept. 30, 2012 has climbed to a high of $7.84 billion from $6.05 billion at YE 2011); Hess' relatively low proven developed reserves (just 52.3% of total proven reserves in 2011); and the potential for further pressure on the company's integrated business model given the wave of successful spin-offs in the energy sector. Asset Sales to Fill the Gap Hess will use asset sale proceeds to close its current $3.0 billion funding gap. The plan is proceeding at or above targets, with sales of $2.4 billion announced as of October, of which approximately $846 million had closed. Completed asset sales include Snohvit in Norway ($132 million -- closed Q1); Schiehallion ($524 million -- closed Q3); and Bittern ($190 million - closed Q4). The sales of the Beryl fields and SAGE ($525 million) and the ACG properties ($1.0 billion) -- are expected to close in Q1'13. The St. Lucia storage facility, Eagle Ford acreage and Samara-Nafta fields in Russia (the last of which was not included in the original asset sales program) are now being marketed but do not yet have definitive buyers. While debt has risen on interim basis, Fitch expects the company's debt balances will decline over the next few quarters as proceeds from asset sales are received. Capex Flexibility Fitch anticipates Hess will be FCF negative in 2013 but at significantly lower levels than 2012 as capex is stepped down due to the combination of the significantly reduced Bakken infrastructure spending (Tioga gas plant expansion, rail loading facilities, gathering and transmission lines), the completion of forced leasehold drilling in the Bakken by the end of the year, and the avoided capex associated with asset sales. Fitch would also note that Hess has capex flexibility in the Utica shale given that its jv partner CONSOL holds all of its acreage by production. Financial Performance Hess' latest financial performance has been reasonable, driven by a very robust oil pricing environment. At Sept. 30, 2012, Hess generated record LTM EBITDA of $7.95 billion, versus $7.4 billion at YE 2011. Debt rose as well in the period as the company funded a portion of its financing gap with borrowings, ending the period with debt at $7.84 billion, debt/EBITDA leverage of 0.99 times (x) and EBITDA/gross interest coverage of 18.5x. Liquidity Hess maintains liquidity through a $4.0 billion committed bank facility maturing in 2016; a $1.0 billion ARS facility backed by certain downstream receivables ($459 million available at Sept. 30, 2012); $2.75 billion in other committed lines; and cash. Excluding cash and equivalents of $528 million, total liquidity across all of Hess' facilities at Sept. 30, 2012 was $4.65 billion. Hess' main financial covenant is a maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of 62.5% contained in its revolver (versus an actual ratio of 27.5% at Sept. 30, 2012). Near-term maturities are light and include $37 million in 2013, $349 million due 2014, and no other major maturities due until 2019. Other Obligations Hess' other obligations are manageable. Hess' qualified pension was under-funded by $373 million at YE 2011 versus $132 million at YE 2010, but this gap is manageable when scaled to underlying FFO. Expected pension contributions for 2012 are $150 million, with contributions at Sept. 30, 2012 of $116 million. Hess also has $1.1 billion in letters of credit (LoC) outstanding at Sept. 30, 2012, with most linked to margining requirements for its energy marketing group. None of the LoCs were against the main revolver. Hess has a number of credit contingent features in its agreements. At Sept. 30, 2012, if Hess were downgraded below Investment Grade, it would need to post an additional $270 million in collateral. Hess' Asset Retirement Obligations have risen in recent years due to upwards revisions in cost estimates for field remediation as well as unfavorable tax treatment changes in the UK. Hess' AROs stood at $2.67 billion at Sept. 30, 2012; however, the company will see some relief from the sale of its North Sea properties (Bittern, Beryl, and Schiehallion) as AROs and other liabilities associated with assets held for sale will be assumed by buyers. These liabilities totaled $618 million at Sept. 30, 2012. On the marketing side, Hess has leveraged leases totaling $342 million linked to its retail stores, at Sept. 30, 2012, down from $388 million at year-end 2011. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: --Increased size, scale and diversification of its upstream portfolio, accompanied by a managerial commitment to maintaining lower debt levels relative to reserves and production. Fitch would note that positive rating actions are unlikely in the current period given the high capex and restrained reserve and production growth associated with Hess' portfolio repositioning. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: --Failure of stated asset sales to close as expected; --A prolonged period of weak operational performance or low oil prices; --The sale or spin-off of assets beyond levels originally outlined without offsetting adjustments; --A major negative reserve revision; or loss at the company's energy trading operations Fitch affirms Hess' ratings as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes/debentures at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB'; The company's commercial paper (CP) and short-term IDR ratings have been withdrawn. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 