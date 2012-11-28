Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'A+' rating to the Unified Government of
Wyandotte County/Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU) $79.8 million
utility system improvement revenue bonds series 2012B. The bonds finance
aggregate project costs of approximately $90.3 million.
The plan of finance anticipates the bonds will be priced at a premium which
together with the bond principal will fully fund the project and related
issuance costs. To the extent the premium differs from the estimates the par
amount of bonds will change accordingly. The bonds are expected to price Dec. 6
through negotiated sale.
Fitch also affirms the 'A+' rating on the following outstanding BPU bonds:
--$404 million utility system revenue bonds (senior lien).
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
PROCEEDS
Bond proceeds will be used to purchase a 17% (110 MW) undivided interest in the
natural-gas fired Dogwood Generating Facility ($70.3 million) and finance
distribution system upgrades ($20 million).
SECURITY
The bonds are payable from net revenues of the combined electric and water
system on parity with outstanding utility system revenue bonds (senior lien).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The rating reflects the continuance of BPU's
improved and stable financial performance aided by regular rate increases in a
declining fuel price environment. Moderating the performance is the elevated
level of payments in lieu of taxes (PILOT).
REGULAR RATE INCREASES: BPU has implemented a multiyear rate increase plan,
following a previous cost-of-service study. Fitch notes that BPU has already
implemented three rate increases since July 2010, and a final increase is
planned for January 2013. Additional rate increases thereafter to cover future
environmental related expenditures are likely.
FLEXIBLE RATE STRUCTURE: BPU benefits from a flexible rate structure that
recovers variable costs in a timely manner. The rate structure includes an
energy cost adjustment charge (every three months), a PILOT charge, and the
recently implemented environmental surcharge (2011) to recover a portion of
related costs. Residential rates as of 2012 appear competitive for the region.
CAPEX PLANS NEED RATE INCREASES: Sizable future capital additions are planned to
improve and expand facilities and for environmental projects at BPU coal-fired
plants. Costs for environmental modifications to the Nearman Station, BPU's most
important plant, range from $200 million to $300 million. Fitch believes that
planned capex will require periodic rate increases beyond 2013 to preserve
financial metrics at reasonable levels.
WEAK SERVICE AREA DEMOGRAPHICS: The 'A+' rating takes into account the service
area's below-average wealth indicators, and large commercial and industrial
customer base. These concerns are partially offset by the lack of customer
concentration and the system's stable financial metrics. Recent economic trends
appear constructive.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
NON-ADHERENCE TO RATE PLAN: The recently improved and projected financial
metrics are based on current and future rate increases. Adherence to the rate
plan to fund the utility's sizable capex plan remains a key rating factor.
IMPROVED POWER SUPPLY
BPU completed a comprehensive 20-year master plan in 2003. A revaluation in 2008
and 2009 led to decisions to discontinue planning for coal-fired plants and
focus on gas generation. Preliminary results suggested adding a 25MW-75MW
single-cycle combustion or combined cycle turbine. Dogwood Generating Facility
was selected as the best option to meet capacity needs through at least 2016 and
possibly as long as 2018.
The facility, rated at 635MW-650MW, is a combined-cycle natural gas plant
located southeast of Kansas City. It was placed in commercial service in
February 2002. The facility has a strong operating history and will help
position BPU for regulatory compliance, while enhancing fuel diversification
(BPU is 90% coal based). BPU has been purchasing power from the plant since
2007.
Electric capital improvements for 2012 through 2016 are sizable at approximately
$320 million. Historical experience is that improvements will be 65% debt
financed. Water outlays for that period are estimated at $60 million, with $45
million likely to be financed. An updated five-year utility system capital plan
and cost of service study is due by June 2013.
BETTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Projected financial results for calendar year 2012 (based on nine months actual
ended Sept. 30 and three months projected) assume combined system revenues of
$293.4 million, an increase of 7.3% from the year before. Net revenues (before
PILOT) are estimated at $93 million versus $80.6 million in 2011. Required PILOT
payments are forecasted at $29 million (10.9%) in 2012, against $28.3 million
(11.9%) in 2011. Based on these numbers, debt service coverage (DSC) (total
system before PILOT) is projected at 2.44x in 2012 compared with 2.09x in 2011.
Without PILOT, DSC falls to a still reasonable 1.68x, compared with 1.36x in
2011.
For 2013, DSC is projected at 2.35 (before PILOT) and 1.66x (after PILOT). PILOT
payments are assumed at $29.2 million (10.9%), unchanged from the year earlier.
Beginning in 2014, BPU's intent is to move to a fixed transfer payment to the
Unified Government.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, reserves and liquidity approximated $25 million, with
$11.9 million of Rate Stabilization funds and $5 million of System Development
reserves, contributing the largest share. Total operating reserves were equal to
46 days of O&M. BPU has a goal of reaching 60 days cash on hand.
For additional information see Fitch research report dated Aug. 2, 2012.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria and U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria, this
action was informed by information from CreditScope.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012;
--'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Jan. 11, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria