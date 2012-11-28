Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) issuance of $200 million highway revenue bonds, series 2012C. The bonds are expected to sell via competitive bid on Dec. 6, 2012. In addition, Fitch affirms its 'AA+' rating on $1.538 billion of KDOT's outstanding highway revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are special obligations of the state of Kansas secured by a gross lien on and payable from revenues received in the State Highway Fund (SHF) and transferred to the Highway Bond Debt Service Fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS --DIVERSE REVENUE STREAM SUPPORTS BONDS: Bonds are secured by a gross lien on the SHF, which receives a diverse stream of broad-based revenues. Revenues credited to the fund are subject to legislative alteration, although certain monies are constitutionally dedicated to transportation. --STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The state covenants to ensure that revenues to the State Highway Fund equal no less than 3x annual debt service. Actual annual and maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage has been well in excess of this requirement. --FUTURE BORROWING IS LIMITED: Issuance of additional highway revenue bonds requires 3x coverage of MADS. Additional leveraging is also limited such that MADS may not exceed 18% of current or future SHF revenues. CREDIT PROFILE The 'AA+' rating reflects the diverse stream of broad-based revenues in the SHF, along with the protections afforded by the strong 3x MADS additional bonds test. The legislature has altered, and may well continue to alter, the components and/or distribution formulas of the revenues credited to the fund. However, bondholders are insulated from the changes to the extent that the state has covenanted to maintain revenues in the highway fund at least equal to 3x coverage of annual debt service. In addition, certain revenues are constitutionally dedicated to transportation. The bonds are secured by and payable from a gross pledge of all revenues in the SHF, including motor fuel taxes, a portion of the state's general sales and use tax, and federal aid. Constitutionally dedicated transportation revenues include 66.37% of state motor fuel tax receipts and a percentage of vehicle registration and license fees. Combined, these constitutionally dedicated revenues alone totaled roughly $453 million in fiscal 2012 (cash basis), providing healthy 2.43x coverage of debt service. Sales and use taxes represented approximately 25% of SHF revenues, or $313 million, in fiscal 2012, while federal aid accounted for a larger than typical share, at 36%, reflecting a remaining American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) allocation in that year. Components of the SHF began trending to more historical proportions in fiscal 2013, as ARRA allocations began to taper off, and that trend is expected to continue through fiscal 2014. The state legislature recently enacted changes to the SHF's allocation of sales and use taxes as well as various registration fees, increasing the revenues dedicated to the fund over time. Beginning in fiscal 2014, the SHF's share of sales tax receipts will change from 11.2% of receipts based on a 6.3% sales tax rate to 18.4% of receipts based on a reduced 5.7% sales tax rate; additional revenue to the SHF in fiscal 2014 is expected by KDOT to total about $185 million. The increased revenue is expected to boost the proportion of sales tax revenue in the SHF from 26% in fiscal 2013 to 34% in fiscal 2014. State Highway Fund revenues for fiscal 2012, less federal funds, decreased 3.2% from fiscal 2011, covering debt service by a solid 4.3x; excluding both federal funds and local reimbursement funds, SHF revenues increased by 2.2%. Coverage in fiscal 2013, excluding federal funds but, including the current issue, is expected to be 4.75x based on a November 2012 state revenue forecast. Coverage expectations are up slightly as compared to September 2012 primarily due to the reduced size of this new money bond issue which incorporates DOT's increased emphasis on pay-as-you-go funding for capital projects. MADS coverage by fiscal 2012 revenues (excluding both federal and local funds) is 4.2x; when including future debt issues under the capital program described below, MADS by fiscal 2012 revenues remains a solid 3.9x. Federal reimbursements are only permitted to be included in the calculation of the 3x covenanted requirement for additional issuance after the outstanding pre-1999 bonds mature in 2013; local reimbursements are not included in the calculation. KDOT has shown a long-standing commitment to planning, developing, and operating various modes of transportation across the state. KDOT's current transportation improvement program, Transportation Works for Kansas (T-WORKS), runs through fiscal 2020 and is expected to provide $6.4 billion in total construction spending over the life of the program. Debt issuance is dependent upon the availability of SHF revenues, rather than a statutory dollar limitation. Amendments made by the 2010 legislature permit issuance of highway revenue bonds so long as MADS on all outstanding and proposed bonds does not exceed 18% of SHF revenues for the current or any future fiscal year; this 18% cap did not in any way change or alter the 3.0x additional bonds test. KDOT estimates approximately $1.1 billion in bonded debt over the life of the T-WORKS program; down from the recently expected $1.5 billion, reflecting the emphasis on current funding for capital projects. A total of $525 million is expected to be issued for capital projects over the next three fiscal years. Outstanding bonded debt totals $1.538 billion, 36% of which is outstanding in a variable-rate mode. Although this level of variable-rate exposure is unusually high for a state security of this type, risks are mitigated by the very strong coverage levels and the department's demonstrated market access. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012); --'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria