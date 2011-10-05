(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- Switzerland-based offshore contract drilling company Transocean has completed the acquisition of Aker Drilling ASA. The combination of cash and assumed debt for the acquisition weakens the company's financial profile at a time of soft operating performance.

-- The acquisition will likely delay the improvement of credit protection measures relative to what we had previously considered.

-- We are lowering our ratings on Transocean to 'BBB-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the uncertainties surrounding the company's Macondo-related liability exposures and the prospects for continued weak profitability over the near term. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its ratings on Transocean Inc., including the long-term corporate credit rating, to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Aug. 16, 2011. The outlook is negative. "The downgrade follows Transocean's announcement that it has completed the acquisition of Aker Drilling ASA," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Wilkinson. The funding of the $2.2 billion acquisition with a combination of cash and assumed debt will result in a weaker financial profile at a time of soft operating performance. In addition, the acquisition will likely delay the improvement of credit protection measures relative to what we had previously considered. The ratings on Transocean Inc. (a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Switzerland-incorporated Transocean Ltd.) reflect what Standard & Poor's views as a strong business profile, stemming from its leadership position in the global offshore contract drilling industry, coupled with a significant financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect uncertainties regarding the company's exposure to liabilities stemming from the Macondo well blowout in April 2010 and our expectations of continued weakness in operating performance due to industry-wide excess rig capacity. In our view, Transocean's operating performance will likely continue to be pressured over the next several quarters, as the industry adjusts to the addition of 45 newbuild floating units to the global fleet over the next two years. Roughly half of these units still do not have contracts, which will likely put pressure on contract renewal dayrates for older, lower specification floaters. In addition, lower overall activity levels in the Gulf of Mexico could intensify competition if rigs in the Gulf of Mexico seek work outside the region. Standard & Poor's anticipates that oversupplied conditions will likely lead to continued weakness in spot dayrates and result in reduced profitability for rigs subject to contract renewal. Further, lower specification floaters will be subject to increased idle time and stacking. The rating outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the uncertainties surrounding the company's Macondo-related liability exposures and the prospects for continued weak profitability over the near term. We could take further negative rating actions in the event of a material adverse Macondo-related development, litigation outcome, significant deterioration in the company's liquidity position, or a weakening of credit protection measures that results in debt to EBITDA exceeding 4.0x for more than a couple of quarters. We consider a positive rating action to be unlikely over the intermediate term, given the uncertainties of litigation that the company faces and our expectations of continued weak profitability. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Lawrence Wilkinson, New York (1) 212-438-1882;

