(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on the 14 classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2007-TFL1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, will not immediately be affected by the modification of the $112.6 million Renaissance Aruba Beach Resort & Casino loan that makes up 16.6% of the transaction's collateral. Standard & Poor's received notification from Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners LLC (Brookfield), the special servicer, that it modified the Renaissance Aruba Beach Resort & Casino loan as of Feb. 10, 2012. According to Brookfield, the terms of the loan modification include, but are not limited to: a $15.0 million principal paydown on the whole loan balance; an increase in interest rate to LIBOR plus 550 basis points; a maturity extension to June 2014; and additional amortization on the whole loan balance to $154.0 million by June 2013. In addition, the borrower agreed to pay the special servicing fees and associated expenses. Standard & Poor's received notification from the master servicer, KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KeyBank), that the Renaissance Aruba Beach Resort & Casino loan was transferred to Brookfield on Dec. 2, 2011. The loan was transferred due to the expected imminent loan default following the borrower's request for a loan modification and/or extension. At the time, the loan had a Jan. 9, 2012, final maturity date. As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consisted of five floating-rate loans totaling $677.1 million. The Renaissance Aruba Beach Resort & Casino loan has a trust balance of $112.6 million (16.6%) and a whole-loan balance of $176.8 million. The loan is secured by a 558-room full-service hotel, including 106,832 sq. ft. of retail space and 23,000 sq. ft. of casino space in Oranjestad, Aruba. KeyBank reported a debt service coverage of 2.79x for the loan and 69.0% occupancy at the collateral property for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. OUTSTANDING RATINGS

Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-TFL1

Class Rating A-1 AA (sf) A-2 BBB+ (sf) B BB+ (sf) C B+ (sf) D B (sf) E B- (sf) F CCC+ (sf) G CCC (sf) H CCC- (sf) J CCC- (sf) K CCC- (sf) L CCC- (sf) A-X-1 AA (sf) A-X-2 AA (sf) Primary Credit Analyst: Della Cheung, New York (1) 212-438-3691;

