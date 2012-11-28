Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded six classes and affirmed 102 classes from nine Re-REMICs/commercial real estate collateralized debt obligations (CRE CDOs) with exposure primarily to commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS). A rating action spreadsheet, titled 'Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 9 CRE CDOs', dated Nov. 29, 2012, details the individual rating actions for each rated CDO. It can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' by performing a title search or by using the link below. For further information and transaction research, please refer to 'www.fitchratings.com'. This review was conducted under the framework described in the reports 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' and 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs'. None of the reviewed transactions have been analyzed within a cash flow model framework, as the impact of structural features and excess spread, or conversely, principal proceeds being used to pay CDO liabilities and hedge payments, was determined to be minimal in the context of these CDO ratings. For the six transactions where the percentage of collateral experiencing full interest shortfalls in the portfolio already significantly exceeds the credit enhancement (CE) level of the most senior class of notes, Fitch believes that the probability of default for all classes of notes can be evaluated without factoring in potential further losses from the remaining portion of the portfolios. Therefore, these transactions were not modeled using the Structured Finance Portfolio Credit Model (SF PCM). For the three transactions where the percentage of interest shortfalls did not significantly exceed the CE level of the senior class of notes, Fitch used SF PCM to project future losses from the transaction's entire portfolio and compared the CE of the classes to those loss rates. The two classes affirmed at 'CCCsf' have CE that is comparable to the 'CCC' rating loss rate (RLR) projected by SF PCM. The classes are the most senior class and have received paydowns since the last rating action. Fitch believes that default remains possible for these classes. The class downgraded to 'CCsf' has CE that is exceeded by the 'CCC' RLR but is above the percentage of collateral experiencing interest shortfalls. Fitch believes that default is probable for this class. The two classes downgraded to 'Csf' and 63 classes affirmed at 'Csf' are notes whose CE levels are significantly below the percentage of collateral experiencing interest shortfalls, full or partial. The CE levels are also significantly below the percentage of the collateral with a Fitch derived rating of 'CC' and below. Due to the extent of distress in these portfolios, Fitch believes default continues to appear inevitable for these classes. Fourteen classes were affirmed at 'Dsf' because they are non-deferrable classes that have and are expected to continue to experience further interest payment shortfalls. Three classes were downgraded and 23 classes affirmed at 'Dsf' because the classes have experienced principal writedowns. Fitch does not assign Rating Outlooks to classes rated in the 'CCC' and lower categories. Six of the nine transactions, ACAS CRE CDO 2007-1, ACT 2005-RR Depositor Corp., Anthracite 2004-HY1, ARCap 2004-RR3, LNR CDO 2006-1 and SASCO 2007-BHC1 Trust are 100% underlying CMBS transactions. The remaining composition is as follows: --ARCap 2006-RR7, 77.8% structured finance CDOs (SF CDOs), 22.2% CMBS; --Ansonia CDO 2006-1, 91.7% CMBS, 8.3% real estate investment trust (REIT); --Newcastle CDO VI, Limited, 39.6% CMBS, 26.1% REIT, 22.5% residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), 11.8% commercial real estate loans (CREL). Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 3, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on 9 CRE CDOs Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs