Feb 14 - -- U.S. medical device manufacturer Medtronic Inc.'s gross adjusted debt leverage increased over the past few years, and we do not expect it to meaningfully decline within the two-year outlook period (we revised our rating outlook to negative in July 2011).

-- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings on Medtronic Inc. to 'A+' from 'AA-', and revising our rating outlook to stable from negative.

-- We are affirming our 'A-1+' commercial paper rating, given the company's exceptional liquidity.

-- Our stable rating outlook on Medtronic reflects expectations that the company will maintain a "modest" financial risk profile.

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered it corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings on Medtronic Inc. to 'A+' from 'AA-', and revised its rating outlook to stable from negative. "We are affirming our 'A-1+' commercial paper rating, given the company's exceptional liquidity," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Cheryl Richer. The stable rating outlook on Medtronic reflects expectations that the company will maintain a "modest" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. The ratings on Minneapolis, Minn.-based medical device manufacturer Medtronic Inc. reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile, as Standard & Poor's Ratings Services defines these terms. We expect near-term revenue growth to be in the low-single-digit area. Performance has been sluggish, largely because of declines in cardiac rhythm disease management (CRDM) and spinal business units, which detracted from stronger growth in other business segments. In constant currency, total revenue growth averaged about 2% over the past six quarters. We expect Medtronic to drive more meaningful revenue growth in the medium term as a result of acquisitions, ongoing product launches, and geographic expansion. Stabilization in CRDM and spinal sales could stem the drag on total revenue growth, and provide better year-over-year comparisons. We expect a stable EBITDA margin over the next few years, as restructuring efforts offset the implementation of the legislated medical device tax (2.3% of U.S. device revenues) on Jan. 1, 2013. We expect debt leverage, which was 1.8x for the 12 months ended Oct. 28, 2011, to decline marginally over next few years as EBITDA increases. Leading positions in diverse, high-margin medical product markets (supported by a strong patent portfolio) and geographic diversity support Medtronic's "strong" business risk profile (per our definition), despite current lackluster revenue performance. The company's "modest" financial risk profile (per our definition) is evidenced by under 2x adjusted debt leverage, very strong cash flow generation ($4.8 billion for the 12 months ended Oct. 28, 2011), and conservative financial policies. Still, commercial paper use increased (and debt leverage rose) over the past several years, as U.S.cash uses exceeded U.S. cash inflows. We expect these parameters to improve only gradually over the next several years, in line with EBITDA growth. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

