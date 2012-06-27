(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned an
unsolicited 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to Markel Corp.'s
proposed $350 million senior unsecured notes due July 2022. Markel will use the
proceeds of the issuance specifically to refinance its upcoming 6.8% $246.7
million senior notes that mature in February 2013, for general corporate
purposes, and partially to redeem its 7.5% 2046 senior debentures that are
callable by the company at any time.
On a first-quarter 2012 pro-forma basis (including the underlying $350 million
debt issuance), we expect Markel's debt-to-capital ratio to be 31% and to
decline modestly to 30% by Dec. 31, 2012. Based on the pro-forma 12 months
ended first-quarter 2012 (including 3% normal catastrophe load losses), we
have projected that Markel's interest coverage will continue to be robust at
more than 3.75x, which is well within the range of the appropriate rating
category. Subsequent to the scheduled $246.7 million debt repayment in
February 2013 from the cash available at the holding company, Markel's
debt-to-capital ratio will revert to less than 27%.
The unsolicited rating reflects Markel's strong competitive position in the
excess and surplus and specialty lines of business, as well as its strong
capital and liquidity. Recent lower operating performance associated with
above-normal catastrophe losses partly offsets the positives. As of March 31,
2012, Markel maintained cash and invested assets (fixed income and equity
securities) of $1.02 billion at the holding-company level.
RATINGS LIST
Markel Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
New Rating
Markel Corp.
Senior Unsecured Debt
$350 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Notes Due July 2022 BBB
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)