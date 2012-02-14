(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - The national defense budget request that President Barack Obama unveiled on Feb. 13, 2012, for fiscal 2013 (starting Oct. 1, 2012), contained few changes from the outline Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta provided on Jan. 26, 2012. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services does not plan to take any immediate rating actions on the defense contractors it rates based on the program-by-program detail in the budget request, according to a report published earlier today on RatingsDirect, titled "The Fiscal 2013 U.S. Defense Budget Offers Few Surprises And No Likely Effects On Ratings." "The announcement yesterday just covered the President's request--Congress will have the final say on funding allocations and, therefore, on what individual programs could face further cuts or, less likely, increases," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Christopher DeNicolo. The base fiscal 2013 defense budget request is $525 billion, down from $531 billion in fiscal 2012. The portions of the base defense budget that are of most interest to defense contractors, procurement and research and development (R&D), total $168 billion, which is down 4.3% from fiscal 2012. Operations and maintenance funding, also a source of demand for defense contractors, actually would increase 5.9% to $209 billion. "Overall, these budget cuts and program changes will likely result in lower revenues and earnings for most defense contractors, although we expect the declines to be fairly moderate," Mr. DeNicolo said. We expect that large defense contractors, which generally have very good program diversity, will continue to generate good cash flow. Although smaller contractors' operations are generally less diversified, and they have fewer financial resources, we do not expect to take any rating actions based solely on the changes announced in the fiscal 2013 budget. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Christopher DeNicolo, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1449;

