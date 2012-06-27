(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to American International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) $750 million issuance of new 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022. All other AIG ratings are unchanged, including AIG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Positive Rating Outlook. Proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of debt maturing in 2013. The new issuance, coupled with debt issuance and share repurchase activity in May will increase AIG's pro forma financial leverage ratio (excluding financial related debt) modestly to 20%. Fitch's ratings on AIG and its subsidiaries primarily reflect the benefits of the AIG organization's strong competitive positions in life and non-life insurance partially offset by the comparatively poor recent operating results of the company's core insurance operations. The Positive Outlook on AIG's IDR continues to reflect improvements in the company's liquidity and financial profile over the last 12-18 months as it sheds operations and de-leverages the balance sheet. Key triggers that could lead to rating upgrades include: --Earnings improvements at insurance subsidiaries' Chartis and SunAmerica that translate into higher earnings-based interest coverage; --Further transition of AIG's capital structure and leverage metrics to those of a more traditional insurance holding company that generates a meaningful reduction in the company's Total Financing Commitments ratio (TFC); --Enhanced underwriting profitability and demonstrated reserve stability of the company's non-life insurance subsidiaries; --Further stabilization of sales trends and profitability of the company's domestic life insurance subsidiaries; --Material increases in Chartis' NAIC risk-based capital ratios. Key triggers that could lead to rating downgrades include: --Declines in underwriting profitability and heightened reserve volatility of the company's non-life insurance subsidiaries that Fitch views as inconsistent with that of comparably-rated peers and industry trends; --Deterioration in the company's domestic life subsidiaries' sales or profitability trends; --Material declines in RBC ratios at either the domestic life insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries. Fitch has assigned the following rating: American International Group, Inc. --$750 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022 rated 'BBB'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)