Nov 28 - Effective Wednesday Nov. 28, Fitch Ratings has made several updates
to its Ratings Definitions for clarification.
Fitch has added a definition for 'unenhanced ratings'. Unenhanced ratings are
credit ratings based on a fundamental credit analysis of the issue absent any
enhancement such as guarantees, letters of credit or collateral. Fitch may
choose to assign and publish an unenhanced rating alongside an enhanced rating
if appropriate.
Fitch has also clarified its servicer scale ratings to note modifiers may be
added if required by local regulations in countries that require specific
prefixes or suffixes.
The updated Ratings Definitions are available on the Fitch website
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.