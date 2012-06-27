(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB (sf)' rating
to the $70.0 million class A-MFX commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
and concurrently withdrew its 'BB (sf)' rating on the $70.0 million class A-MFL
certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14, a U.S. commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we assigned our
'CCC- (sf)' rating to the $32.349 million class A-JFX certificates from the same
transaction (see list).
Our assigned rating on class A-MFX and our simultaneous rating withdrawal on
class A-MFL follow the issuance of the A-MFX certificates in connection with
the termination of the interest rate swap agreement applicable to the $70.0
million class A-MFL certificates. The rating assigned to class A-JFX follows
the issuance of this class of certificates in connection with the partial
termination of the interest rate swap agreement relating to the class A-JFL
certificates.
Standard & Poor's previously rated the class A-MFL certificates 'BB (sf)'.
Interest rate swap agreements support the floating-rate interest payments due
on class A-MFL. The terms of these certificates permit the interest payments
to be converted to the interest rate on the underlying class A-MFL real estate
investment conduit (REMIC) regular interest if the applicable interest rate
swap agreement is terminated or if continuing payment default exists on the
related swap. As a result of this swap termination, the $70.0 million class
A-MFL certificates will no longer be outstanding; thus, we withdrew our rating
on this class. Concurrently, the class A-MFX certificates issued will have an
outstanding principal balance of $70.0 million.
Any payments or losses on the underlying class A-MFL REMIC regular interest
that would have previously been allocable to the class A-MFL certificates will
now be allocated to the class A-MFX certificates.
Standard & Poor's currently rates the class A-JFL certificates 'CCC- (sf)'.
Interest rate swap agreements support the floating-rate interest payments due
on class A-JFL. The terms of these certificates permit the interest payments
to be converted to the interest rate on the underlying class A-JFL REMIC
regular interest if the applicable interest rate swap agreement is terminated
or if continuing payment default exists on the related swap. The trust elected
to terminate the class A-JFL swap agreement with respect to $32.349 million of
the class A-JFL certificates' $192.389 million outstanding. In connection with
this partial swap termination, the $32.349 million portion has been
re-designated as the class A-JFX certificates.
Concurrent with the partial swap termination, the class A-JFL certificates
will be split into two classes. The $192.389 million class A-JFL certificates
will be split into the $160.04 million class A-JFL certificates, which will
continue to receive floating-rate interest payments, and the $32.349 million
class A-JFX certificates, which will receive interest payments as we described
above. As a result of the split, any payments or losses on the underlying
class A-JFL REMIC regular interest that would have previously been allocable
in their entirely to the class A-JFL certificates will now be allocated to the
class A-JFL and A-JFX certificates on a pro rata basis, as applicable.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Class Rating
A-MFX BB (sf)
A-JFX CCC- (sf)
RATING WITHDRAWN
Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2007-IQ14
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates
Rating
Class To From
A-MFL NR BB (sf)
NR--Not rated.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)