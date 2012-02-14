(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S. TV broadcaster Nexstar is continuing to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, which could include a sale of the company.

-- Our 'B' rating on the company remains on CreditWatch, where it was initially placed with negative implications on July 29, 2011.

-- The negative CreditWatch implications reflect the possibility of a downgrade if resolution of the company's exploration of strategic alternatives results in a weakening of its financial risk profile. Rating Action On Feb. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'B' corporate credit rating on Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., along with all related issue-level ratings on the company's debt, remains on CreditWatch, where it was initially placed with negative implications July 29, 2011. Rationale The continuing CreditWatch listing is based on the company's ongoing exploration of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, which could include a sale of the company. "Although the company has not made a decision to pursue any specific transaction," noted Standard & Poor's credit analyst Daniel Haines, "the situation results in considerable uncertainty regarding Nexstar's business and financial strategy." We believe that a sale of the company, if pursued, could re-leverage the balance sheet and cause deterioration in Nexstar's financial risk profile, especially if the new owner is a financial investor. The company's loss of three Fox affiliation agreements in 2011 and the reduced profit potential of such stations as they operate as independent stations could hamper the sale process, in our view. The discontinuation of the company's management services agreement with Four Points Media Group Holdings LLC as a result of Four Points' sale to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. will also lower Nexstar's revenue and EBITDA. The acquisition of three stations in the second half of 2011 somewhat mitigates these factors. Even if a sale of the company doesn't occur, we believe there is a chance that Nexstar's financial investors could seek an alternate path to liquidity through dividend distributions. ABRY Partners LLC and its affiliated funds own a majority of Nexstar's shares, controlling about 88% of the voting power. In addition, ABRY holds five of the company's 10 board seats. We expect that Nexstar experienced a high-teens percentage drop in EBITDA for full-year 2011 due to a sharp decline in political revenue. We believe this will more than offset modest increases in fourth-quarter core revenue, incentive payments received related to the sale of Four Points Media Group, and further gains in retransmission fees. For 2012, we expect a strong turnaround in revenue and EBITDA starting in the middle of the year, as political ad revenue increases sharply before the presidential and congressional elections. We expect core ad revenue to experience low-single-digit growth, as it remains vulnerable to any further weakening of the economy. Retransmission fees, which account for about 10% of revenue, will likely continue to experience strong growth in 2012. We estimate that Nexstar's EBITDA margin for 2011 was around 30% due to the lack of political ad revenue, but will increase back to the mid-30% area during 2012. We view the loss of the three Fox affiliations as an additional factor in the EBITDA and margin declines, as higher programming costs will probably more than offset any increase in local ad revenues. In the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2011, Nexstar's revenue growth of 2% was attributable to higher core ad revenue and retransmission fees, partially offset by lower political ad revenue. Core national and local ad revenue rose 4% and 9%, respectively. EBITDA, however, declined 13% year over year because of a 10% increase in operating expenses. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, the EBITDA margin was 34%, up from 33% for the same period last year. The improvement reflects the fixed cost structure of TV stations, along with record political ad revenue in late 2010 and a recovery in core ad revenue. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, Nexstar's lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of total interest expense was 2.0x, up from 1.8x in the same period in 2010. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was still high, at 6.0x as of Sept. 30, 2011, down from 7.1x a year ago, as the company repaid more than $25 million of debt and grew EBITDA significantly. We estimate that Nexstar's lease-adjusted leverage rose to above 6.5x at the end of 2011, as the benefit of 2010 political ad revenue ran off. Lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA remained steep at 6.4x at Sept. 30, 2011, although it was down from 8.5x the previous year. We estimate that 2011 full-year EBITDA was higher than the 2009 level, so that the company's lease-adjusted leverage on an average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis could decline to around 6x for 2012. We also estimate that lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of total interest expense will increase to 2.3x-2.4x for 2012. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was good, at 31% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, but we expect this metric to deteriorate somewhat over the next few quarters before turning around in the second half of 2012 during the next election ad cycle. CreditWatch In resolving our CreditWatch listing, we will evaluate the business and financial strategies of the new owner if the company is sold, and will assess the resulting financial risk profile. In the event the company is not sold and the board announces it is no longer exploring strategic alternatives, we will assess the company's financial performance, including the impact of any changes in the network affiliations of its stations. We will also consider the likelihood of a re-leveraging of the balance sheet in order to implement shareholder-favoring measures. Ratings List Ratings Remaining On CreditWatch Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. Nexstar Finance Holdings LLC Nexstar Finance Holdings Inc. Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Neg/-- Mission Broadcasting Senior Secured BB-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating* 1 Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. Secured First Lien BB-/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating* 1 Secured Second Lien B/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating* 4 Subordinated CCC+/Watch Neg

Recovery Rating* 6 *Standard & Poor's does not place its recovery ratings on CreditWatch; however, this does not preclude our recovery assessment from potentially changing in the future. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)