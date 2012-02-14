(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Standard & Poor's forecasts that U.S.-based Sysco Corp.'s profitability and credit ratios will weaken modestly over the next year owing to increasing business transformation costs, high input prices, and intense competition.

-- We are affirming all of our ratings on the food service distributor, including the 'A+' corporate credit rating, and revising the outlook to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook reflects the potential that Sysco may not be able to restore free cash flow and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to the high end of a "modest" financial risk descriptor category.

Feb 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed all of the ratings, including the 'A+' corporate credit rating, on Houston, Texas-based Sysco Corp.. At the same time, we revised the outlook to negative from stable. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Sysco had about $2.9 billion of debt outstanding. The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects the potential that risks associated with Sysco's business transformation project, high food and fuel costs in 2012, and intensely competitive industry conditions could prevent the company from improving free cash flow and cash flow measures--including the ratio of FFO to total debt--to the high end of the "modest" financial risk descriptor category. "We expect profitability and credit measures to weaken somewhat over the next 12 months, due in part to higher costs associated with the business transformation plan, though we forecast overall stability of the underlying business," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jerry Phelan. "We could lower the ratings over the next two years if difficulties emerge with respect to the business transformation plan; if profits fall (potentially due to lower demand, volatile food prices, or meaningfully higher fuel costs); if the company continues to generate negative discretionary cash flow after dividends; or if FFO to total debt remains below 50%." Sysco's ratings reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company's business risk profile will remain "strong" over the next few years; we believe the company will continue to have industry-leading operating efficiency, good customer and geographic diversification within North America, and a solid position as the largest competitor in the generally stable food service distribution industry. We believe the company will continue to generate industry-leading performance based on several competitive strengths, including greater route density, a high proportion of more-profitable private-label and street business, and a solid management team. However, we believe competition in this low-value-added industry will remain intense due in part to low customer switching costs. We currently believe the company should be able to improve credit ratios and maintain its "modest" financial risk profile under a scenario where food costs remain elevated but begin to stabilize, fuel costs do not spike considerably, and the company's business transformation project is implemented over the next few years without meaningful disruption. It is possible however that Sysco may not reach our forecast. "If input costs continue to increase or the business transformation encounters further difficulties, including cost overruns, employee resistance or negative morale, we could envision FFO to total debt remaining below 50%," said Mr. Phelan. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

