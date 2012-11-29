Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings today announced that it has reopened its U.S. headquarters located at One State Street Plaza in downtown New York City. This building has been closed since Oct. 29 in the aftermath of Super Storm Sandy. Fitch, which is dual headquartered in New York and London, has remained fully operational during this period. The firm's offices in Chicago and London played a key role ensuring there was no significant disruption to clients in the immediate aftermath of the storm. The majority of Fitch's New York City based employees were relocated to backup facilities in New York City and Westchester County. For more information about Fitch Ratings please visit 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.