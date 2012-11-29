(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has become aware of, and
corrected, an error in its Currency Advanced Rate Calculator (CARC) tool. Our
ratings were unaffected by the correction. The tool is used as part of our
assessment of unhedged or partially unhedged transactions that hold assets in
one currency and issues liabilities in another.
The CARC tool estimates a stressed currency advance rate for transactions
which may have exposure to currency risk over time periods of less than a
month. The error only affected a limited number of currencies and the currency
advance rates it produced were more stressed than those CARC should have
computed.
We are correcting tables 10a, 10b, and 10c in the article "Counterparty Risk
Framework Methodology And Assumptions," originally published on May 31, 2012,
because the incorrect advance rates were also stated there. We are taking the
opportunity to clarify some details in the criteria article, and full details
of the changes are given in "What's Behind The Updates To The Counterparty
Risk Criteria Framework And Related Criteria?," an article which was
originally published on June 6, 2012, and is being republished with additional
questions to cover the November update.
The error in CARC has now been corrected, the tables referenced above have
been updated and no ratings are expected to be affected.
We are also publishing a criteria article that describes how we treat exposure
to foreign currency risk that lasts less than a month in unhedged or partially
hedged structured finance transactions (see "Stressing Foreign Currency Risk
In Unhedged Or Partially Hedged Structured Finance Transactions," published
today).
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Stressing Foreign Currency Risk In Unhedged Or Partially Hedged
Structured Finance Transactions, Nov. 29, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 29, 2012
-- What's Behind The Updates To The Counterparty Risk Criteria Framework
And Related Criteria?, Nov. 29, 2012
-- Credit Rating Model: Currency Advance Rate Calculator, Aug. 18, 2010.
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries,
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial
decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com.
(New York Ratings Team)