Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Development Bank of Kazakhstan's (DBK) USD1bn medium term notes (MTNs) a Long-term rating of 'BBB'. The MTNs mature in December 2022, carry a coupon rate of 4.125% payable semi-annually and have been issued for refinancing purposes. They will rank pari passu with the bank's senior unsecured obligations. DBK's primary role is to foster development of the country's non-extracting sectors. The National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna, which is wholly owned by the government of Kazakhstan ('BBB+'/Stable), controls 100% of the bank's share capital. For more information on the bank's ratings, please see 'Fitch Upgrades Development Bank of Kazakhstan and KazAgroFinance's Ratings', dated 21 November 2012, at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria