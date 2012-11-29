(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed MutRe's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.
The affirmation reflects the company's strong capital position, the financial
flexibility provided by its committed shareholder base, its consistent strategy
and its solid franchise in the French accident and health reinsurance market.
The rating remains constrained by the company's small size and geographical
concentration, modest profitability and its exposure to potential pandemic risks
not fully covered by the company's retrocession program. In addition, Fitch
believes that the size of the company makes it more susceptible than larger
companies to operational risks and to changes in the external operating
environment.
According to Fitch's own risk-based capital assessment, MutRe's capitalisation
remains strong and commensurate with the rating level. The regulatory Solvency I
ratio was stable at 195% at end-2011 (194% in 2010).
MutRe's net profit declined sharply to EUR0.3m in 2011 due to a loss of EUR6.4m
on one particular treaty, which experienced an unexpected level of claims.
Consequently, underwriting results deteriorated with a net combined ratio of
106% (105% in 2010). The depressed financial markets resulted in significant
impairments and realised losses. However, assets are managed relatively
cautiously and invested mainly in high-quality fixed-income assets. Fitch
expects MutRe's profitability to remain relatively resilient despite the current
low investment return environment.
Key ratings drivers for a downgrade include a failure to improve profitability
(as measured, for example, by the three-year average combined ratio not
improving to below 105%) or if MutRe was unable to renew contracts. In addition,
the rating could be downgraded if there was a sustained decline of the
regulatory solvency ratio to below 170%.
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the medium term, given the financial
and business profile of the company, in particular its size and lack of
significant diversification.
MutRe is a French reinsurance company with shareholder's funds of EUR116m and
gross written premiums of EUR306m in 2011. Major business lines are health
(56%), protection (mostly death and disability, 34%) and dependency products
(10%). MutRe predominantly offers proportional reinsurance treaties to more than
50 French primary insurers, mostly mutual organisations. The company currently
employs 26 staff.
