(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - The US lodging industry is on a solid recovery trajectory despite some macroeconomic risks, as underscored by our recent rating actions. Industry-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth has been increasingly driven by improvement in the average daily rate, while occupancy growth has been decelerating. This is typical of a maturing lodging cycle, and we expect this trend to continue in 2012-2013 as hotels achieve optimal occupancy levels that will contribute to stronger margins and profitability. RevPAR in the US is forecast by Fitch Ratings to increase 4% to 5% in 2012 followed by mid-single-digit growth in 2013.

The industry is currently tracking above our 2012 forecast, with RevPAR up 7.3% so far this year, according to Smith Travel Research data. Though this is a deceleration from the 8.2% growth realized in 2011, which was stronger than our original forecast of 5%-7%, the rate is still a marked improvement from the 16.7% contraction in 2009. We upgraded Starwood Hotels & Resorts' Issuer Default Rating on February 2 to investment grade and Tuesday affirmed our 'BBB' IDR on Marriott. The recent actions reflect our view that industry fundamentals are expected to remain positive despite global macroeconomic risk. Our expectation for US growth is 1.8% and 2.6% in 2012 and 2013, respectively, while we project world economic growth of 2.4% and 3% during the same periods. Limited additional supply in the US should provide a cushion against downside scenarios.

We expect supply growth to be less than 1% annually through at least 2012-2013. Historically, the long-term supply growth average has been approximately 2%, in sharp contrast with the more than 3% peak seen in the recessionary period of 2008 and 2009. We believe a favorable supply/demand outlook should result in the continued solid improvement in hotel property-level operating performance in 2012 and 2013. We also expect the improved performance of hotels to benefit some commercial mortgage- backed securities. The current ratings of transactions with high hotel exposure should remain stable this year. The increased hotel loan origination in 2011 should extend into 2012, which will aid refinancing. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)