OVERVIEW -- Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas Senior Loan Fund II LLC's issuance is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. -- We assigned our ratings to the class A through E notes. -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, and diversified collateral portfolio, among other factors. Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas Senior Loan Fund II LLC's $367 million floating-rate notes (see list). The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The ratings reflect our view of: -- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes. -- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Related Criteria -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities In CDOs, Dec. 9, 2009 -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009 -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009 -- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008 -- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash Flow CLOs, July 11, 2007 -- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced For Cayman Islands Special-Purpose Entities, July 18, 2002 Related Research -- Presale: Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas Senior Loan Fund II LLC, Nov. 27, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO Securitizations, Oct. 17, 2006 -- The CDO Product, March 21, 2002 RATINGS ASSIGNED Atlas Senior Loan Fund II Ltd./Atlas Senior Loan Fund II LLC Class Rating Amount A AAA (sf) 257.00 B AA (sf) 32.00 C (deferrable) A (sf) 41.00 D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 20.25 E (deferrable) BB (sf) 16.75 Subordinated notes NR 46.50 NR--Not rated.