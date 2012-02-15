(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We believe that there is an extremely high likelihood that the French intercity structure of Greater Lyon will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support for Sytral, Lyon's transport authority.

-- Under our base-case scenario, Sytral's high capital expenditure will translate into a deficit after capital accounts that will be high until 2013, and then decrease significantly.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-' long-term rating on Sytral.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Sytral's debt burden will peak in 2013 and then decline.

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'AA-' long-term issuer credit rating on Sytral, the transport authority for the French metropolitan area of Lyon. The outlook is stable. The rating on Sytral reflects our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the French intercity structure of Greater Lyon (Grand Lyon; not rated) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support for Sytral in the event of financial distress. We assess Sytral's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'aa-'. We consider Sytral to be a government-related entity (GRE). Our view that the likelihood of Grand Lyon providing extraordinary government support is "extremely high" is based on our assessment of Sytral's:

-- "Critical" role for Grand Lyon, because of the economic, political, and social importance of Sytral's public service assignment. This is one of Grand Lyon's legally defined key responsibilities and entails financing the infrastructures and operations of Lyon metropolitan area's public transportation network. Like many other French intercity structures, Grand Lyon has passed these responsibilities on to Sytral, entrusting it to provide crucial transport services and investments for an urban community of 1.3 million inhabitants.

-- "Very strong" link with Grand Lyon, which supports Sytral jointly with the Department of Rhone (not rated). This link is strongly underpinned by Grand Lyon's tight supervision of Sytral's financial and strategic decisions, especially while the plans for the electoral term are being drawn up. Sytral's board has 26 members, 16 of whom are elected officials of Grand Lyon. However, Grand Lyon's involvement in Sytral's day to day operations is fairly lax. Our expectation of timely extraordinary support is also based on by Grand Lyon's record of providing support to Sytral through annual statutory financial contributions and guarantees on the bulk of its debt. We also factor in Sytral's status as an "Etablissement Public Local Administratif" (EPLA), which, we understand, means that Grand Lyon and, to a lesser extent, Rhone, would be under legal obligation to ultimately assume Sytral's liabilities in the event of its collapse. Sytral's status as an EPLA only contributes to our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support from Grand Lyon. The stable outlook reflects our view that Sytral will make significant investments over the next two years, thereby triggering a surge in financing needs and a moderate increase in debt, which could peak at 208% of operating revenues at the end of 2013 before falling to under 200% from 2014, under our base-case scenario. Our base case also reflects our expectation that Sytral will retain its "critical" role for and "very strong" link with Grand Lyon. We expect Grand Lyon to continue providing Sytral with strong financial support, especially in light of upcoming investments. If Sytral successfully limits its financing needs compared with our base case scenario, notably by self-financing its investments from 2013, we could upgrade our view of its liquidity position, and then raise the rating by one notch. We think it unlikely that we would downgrade Sytral because of a deterioration in its stand-alone creditworthiness. However, we would consider lowering the ratings if its role or link with Grand Lyon significantly weakened, or if Grand Lyon's credit quality significantly deteriorated. We do not believe either scenario is likely at this stage. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

