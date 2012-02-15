(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Santander Totta SGPS's (Santander Totta) and its bank subsidiary, Banco Santander Totta SA's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'A' and its Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F1' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Long-term IDRs have a Negative Outlook. The agency has also downgraded the two institutions' Support Ratings to '2' from '1, and removed from RWN. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. These rating actions reflect a weakening of potential parent bank support following the downgrade of Spain's Banco Santander ('A'/Negative; see "Fitch Downgrades Santander to 'A'/Negative Outlook Following Sovereign Action" dated February 13, 2012 on www.fitchratings.com) and a reassessment of the link between support being forthcoming and sovereign/banking sector risks in Portugal. Fitch believes there still to be a high probability that Santander Totta and Banco Santander Totta SA would be supported by Banco Santander, if needed, and this drives their Long-term IDRs which are two notches higher than the Portuguese sovereign Long-term IDR ('BB+'/Negative). However, Banco Santander's propensity and ultimate ability to provide full and timely support to Santander Totta and Banco Santander Totta SA is linked to the banking sector and sovereign risks in Portugal, which are closely correlated. The most likely cause of a further downgrade of the Long-term IDRs of Santander Totta and Banco Santander Totta SA would be a Portuguese sovereign downgrade. As a result their Long-term IDRs, like Portugal, are also on Negative Outlook. In accordance with Fitch's criteria on 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' (dated 15 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com), Banco Santander Totta SA's preference shares have been affirmed at 'BB+' and notched down twice from its Long-term IDR. The notching only reflects relative loss severity as, in Fitch's view, the potential for parental support should be able to neutralise the non-performance risk of these preference shares. Santander Totta is a Portuguese holding company ultimately owned by Banco Santander. Banco Santander Totta SA is its main subsidiary and is Portugal's fourth largest bank. The ratings actions are as follows: Santander Totta: Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; Outlook Negative; Removed from RWN Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1'; Removed from RWN Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb-' Support Rating downgraded to '2' from '1', removed from RWN Banco Santander Totta S.A.: Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; Outlook Negative; Removed from RWN Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1'; Removed from RWN Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb-' Support Rating downgraded to '2' from '1', removed from RWN Senior debt downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; removed from RWN Commercial paper and short-term debt downgraded to 'F3' from 'F1'; removed from RWN Preference shares affirmed at 'BB+', removed from RWP The rating impact, if any, from the above rating actions on Santander Totta's securitisation transactions and covered bonds will be detailed in separate comments. With the exception of the rating action taken today on Banco Santander Totta SA's preference shares which also took into account Fitch's 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' criteria, today's rating actions have been driven by those aspects of its 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' relating to support. Contact: Primary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Fitch Ratings Espana Paseo de Gracia, 85 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Roger Turro Director + 34 93 323 8406 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director + 44 203 530 1076 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011 and 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities', dated 15 December 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities (New York Ratings Team)