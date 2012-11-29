Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings says there is no rating impact on Bocage Mortgages
No.1 Limited (Bocage 1) following the issuer's decision to restructure the
transaction. The restructuring includes the appointment of a back-up servicer,
increased issuance of the non-rated variable funding note (VFN) and the
termination of the basis swap.
Fitch understands that the restructuring was initiated in order to comply with
the new European Central Bank (ECB) guidelines on ABS collateral eligibility for
refinancing purposes, which were published in June 2012. The new guidelines
require ABS transactions used as collateral with the ECB to have servicing
continuity provisions and prohibit any parties with close links to the
transaction (i.e. the originator) to act as interest rate hedge providers. The
originator notified Fitch that on 26 November 2012 the trustee gave its consent
to the restructuring of the transaction to accommodate these guidelines.
The issuer has appointed FinSolutia - Consultoria e Gestao de Creditos S.A.
(FinSolutia, NR) as the back-up servicer. FinSolutia will take over the
servicing activities within six months after a delivery of a servicer event
notice. FinSolutia also performs a similar role in another Fitch-rated ABS
transaction - Turbo Finance Plc. In Fitch's opinion, this arrangement reduces
the servicing continuity risk in the transaction.
In addition, the issuer has decided to increase the VFN notional amount by
EUR20m and the available proceeds will be deposited in a liquidity account
maintained with the account bank (Citibank, N.A., London Branch,
'A'/Stable/'F1'). On any interest payment date (IPD) that the cash reserve
reaches its floor amount of EUR4.9m, proceeds from the liquidity account will be
used to replenish the cash reserve up to its initial target.
In Fitch's view, the appointment of a back-up servicer and the increase in the
VFN are both positive for the transaction.
On the other hand, the basis swap was terminated and the swap provider, Barclays
Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') paid a swap termination fee of approximately
EUR295,000 to the issuer. This payment was made on the restructuring date (27
November 2012) and will form part of available revenue at the next payment date.
Fitch analysed the transaction with no hedging in place. The agency found the
reserve fund and liquidity account available along with the build-up in credit
enhancement since close has meant that the rating of the class A notes is not
affected. The agency will continue to monitor the performance of the underlying
assets, as well as the impact of the macroeconomic developments on the
transaction.
