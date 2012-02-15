(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is extending the period for interested market participants to comment on its proposed methodology for assessing when a guarantor's failure to honor a payment obligation under a guarantee, or any other third-party obligation, would constitute a default and how such a default would affect the guarantor's issuer credit rating. The response deadline for written comments on the proposed criteria is now March 23, 2012, to enable us to incorporate additional market feedback. Please send your comments to CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com. Once the comment review period is over, we will review the comments and publish the criteria. Our proposal and specific questions are outlined in the article published Dec. 9, 2011, "Guarantee Default: Assessing The Impact On The Guarantor's Issuer Credit Rating," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Request For Comment: Guarantee Default: Assessing The Impact On The Guarantor's Issuer Credit Rating, Dec. 9, 2011

-- S&P Requests Comments On Proposed Methodology For Assessing The Impact Of Guarantee Default On Guarantor Ratings, Dec. 12, 2011 The reports are available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase copies of these reports by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow (7) 495-783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Paris (33) 1-4420-6663;

alexandra_dimitrijevic@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Sovereign Ratings;

SovereignLondon@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings Team)