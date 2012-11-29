OVERVIEW -- Following our recent downgrade of Spain and our Nov. 23, 2012 rating actions on Spanish financial institutions, we are revising our categorization of all Spanish covered bond programs to Category 2 from Category 1, where we initially placed them in 2009 in accordance with our asset-liability mismatch criteria. -- This is primarily based on our view that Spanish banks' reduced ability to provide liquidity to the covered bonds of a potentially insolvent issuer, weaker demand for Spanish assets among a broad range of investors, and an increasingly uncertain likelihood of government support are no longer commensurate with a Category 1 classification. Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its categorization of Spanish covered bond programs (cedulas) to Category 2 from Category 1, under its methodology for assessing asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk in covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions