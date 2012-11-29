Colombia's Santos names Gerardo Hernandez to central bank board
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named a new member to the central bank policy board, replacing one of the seven directors.
OVERVIEW -- Following our recent downgrade of Spain and our Nov. 23, 2012 rating actions on Spanish financial institutions, we are revising our categorization of all Spanish covered bond programs to Category 2 from Category 1, where we initially placed them in 2009 in accordance with our asset-liability mismatch criteria. -- This is primarily based on our view that Spanish banks' reduced ability to provide liquidity to the covered bonds of a potentially insolvent issuer, weaker demand for Spanish assets among a broad range of investors, and an increasingly uncertain likelihood of government support are no longer commensurate with a Category 1 classification. Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its categorization of Spanish covered bond programs (cedulas) to Category 2 from Category 1, under its methodology for assessing asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk in covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named a new member to the central bank policy board, replacing one of the seven directors.
TORONTO, Feb 21 Canada's main stock index reached a new record high on Tuesday, led by Restaurant Brands International Inc after it announced an acquisition, while heavyweight financial and energy shares also gained as oil prices rose.
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 21 The U.S. economy is back to normal, the labor market is healthy again and inflation is headed higher, a hawkish Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday in repeating that he expects the Fed to raise interest rates three times this year.