BRIEF-Morinaga & Co, Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 - Nikkei
* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei
July 2 Moody's says Bristol-Myers Squibb's acquisition of Amylin is credit positive, A2 rating affirmed (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei
* Has acquired ownership and control over 8.3 million units of Karmin Exploration Inc
* Dialog surges on results, but Technicolor disappoints (Adds details, closing prices)