(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On Nov. 23, 2012, we took rating actions on several Spanish banks.
-- Additionally, on Nov. 29, 2012, we have revised our categorization of
all Spanish covered bond programs to Category 2 from Category 1, in accordance
with our 2009 asset-liability mismatch criteria.
-- As a result, we are taking negative rating actions on four Spanish
covered bond programs, removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative, and
assigning a negative outlook.
-- In addition, we are affirming our ratings on three other Spanish
covered bond programs, removing them from CreditWatch negative, and assigning
a negative outlook.
Nov 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took rating actions on seven
Spanish mortgage covered bond programs (cedulas hipotecarias) and all related
issuances (see list below).
Today's rating actions on five of these mortgage covered bond programs follow
our recent rating actions on Spanish banks (see "Various Rating Actions On
Spanish Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published on Nov. 23, 2012) and
our recent recategorization of Spanish covered bond programs to Category 2
from Category 1, in accordance with our 2009 asset-liability mismatch (ALMM)
criteria (see "Categorization For Spanish Covered Bond Programs Revised To
Category 2 Following Review," Nov. 29, 2012)..
Our rating actions on two of these programs result from our recategorization
of Spanish covered bonds and our view of the change in the issuer's
creditworthiness.
We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds, to evaluate
the maximum potential rating uplift for each covered bond program (see
"Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch
Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).
The maximum potential rating uplift from the issuer credit rating for programs
in Category 2 is six notches, down from seven notches under Category 1. Under
Category 2, only programs with a "low" ALMM risk benefit from the maximum
uplift of six notches, while programs with a "moderate" or "high" ALMM risk
can only benefit from five and four notches of uplift, respectively.
Mortgage covered bonds in Spain can attain a maximum rating uplift of six
notches over the sovereign rating (Spain, BBB-/Negative/A-3; see "Nonsovereign
Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on June 14, 2011).
BANCO POPULAR'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
On Nov. 23, 2012, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term counterparty rating on Banco
Popular S.A. (Popular), removed it from CreditWatch negative, and assigned a
negative outlook.
The maximum potential uplift for cedulas exposed to "moderate" ALMM risk,
which is the case for Popular, is now five notches above the issuer credit
rating. In our analysis, Popular still achieves the maximum rating uplift. As
a result, we are lowering our rating on Popular's mortgage covered bonds to
'A-' from 'A'. We are also removing this rating from CreditWatch negative and
assigning a negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the issuer.
Any negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the
mortgage covered bond rating, all else being equal.
BANKINTER'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
On Nov. 23, 2012, we lowered to 'BB' from 'BB+' and removed from CreditWatch
negative our long-term counterparty rating on Bankinter S.A. The outlook is
negative.
In our analysis, as a result of a recent restructuring of its cedulas maturity
profile, we have revised our assessment of Bankinter's ALMM risk to "moderate"
from "high."
The maximum potential uplift for cedulas exposed to "moderate" ALMM risk,
which is the case for Bankinter, is now five notches above the issuer credit
rating.
Therefore, we are lowering our rating on Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds to
'A-' from 'A'. We are also removing this rating from CreditWatch negative and
assigning a negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the issuer.
Any negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the
mortgage covered bond rating, all else being equal.
IBERCAJA BANCO S.A.'s MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
On Nov. 23, 2012, we lowered to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' and removed from CreditWatch
negative our long-term counterparty rating on Ibercaja Banco, S.A. The outlook
is negative.
In our analysis, the maximum potential uplift for cedulas exposed to "low"
ALMM risk, which is the case for Ibercaja, is now six notches above the issuer
credit rating. Ibercaja still achieves the maximum uplift.
Therefore, we are lowering our rating on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds to
'A+' from 'AA-'.
Previously the rating was capped at six notches above the issuer credit rating
in application of our nonsovereign ratings criteria, even though it could have
benefited from a seven-notch uplift thanks to its "low" ALMM risk.
We are also removing this rating from CreditWatch negative and assigning a
negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the issuer. Any
negative rating action on the issuer would have a negative effect on the
mortgage covered bond rating, all else being equal.
CAIXABANK'S AND KUTXABANK'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
On Nov. 23, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term counterparty ratings on
CaixaBank and Kutxabank and removed them from CreditWatch negative. The
outlooks on both entities are negative.
Today's recategorization of Spanish covered bonds to Category 2 did not affect
our ratings on CaixaBank's and Kutxabank's mortgage covered bonds. This is
because the ratings were previously capped at six notches above the issuer
credit ratings in application of our nonsovereign ratings criteria, even
though according to covered bonds criteria they could both benefit from a
seven-notch uplift thanks to their "low" ALMM risk.
Therefore, we are affirming our 'AA-' ratings on CaixaBank's and Kutxabank's
mortgage covered bonds and removing them from CreditWatch negative. The
outlook is negative to reflect the negative outlook on the issuers.
CATALUNYA BANC'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
Today we recategorized Spanish mortgage covered bonds to Category 2 from
Category 1.
Given that our rating on Catalunya Banc S.A.'s mortgage covered bonds benefits
from the maximum possible uplift it was directly affected by the
recategorization.
Therefore, we are lowering our rating on Catalunya Banc's mortgage covered
bonds to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
At the same time, we are removing our ratings on Catalunya Banc's mortgage
covered bonds from CreditWatch negative and assigning a negative outlook, to
reflect our view of the change in the issuer's creditworthiness, which could
negatively affect the rating.
NOVAGALICIA'S MORTGAGE COVERED BONDS
We are affirming our 'BBB' rating on NCG Banco S.A.'s (Novagalicia) mortgage
covered bonds and removing it from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is
negative to reflect our view of the change in the issuer's creditworthiness
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
CaixaBank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
AA-/ Negative AA-/Watch Neg
Kutxabank S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
AA-/ Negative AA-/Watch Neg
NCG Banco, S.A." Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
BBB/ Negative BBB/Watch Neg
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
Bankinter S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
A-/ Negative A/Watch Neg
Catalunya Banc, S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
BBB/ Negative BBB+/Watch Neg
Banco Popular Espanol S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
A-/ Negative A/Watch Neg
Ibercaja Banco S.A. Mortgage Covered Bonds (cedulas hipotecarias)
A+/ Negative AA-/Watch Neg
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)