(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Latvia's USD1bn Eurobond, with a coupon of 5.25%, due 22 February 2017, a 'BBB-' rating. The rating is in line with Latvia's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating, which has a Stable Outlook. On 13 December 2011 Fitch affirmed Latvia's foreign currency and local currency Long-term IDRs at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively, and revised the Outlook to Stable from Positive. The Outlook revision reflected a sharp deterioration in the 2012 eurozone growth outlook and the global financing environment. Contact: Primary Analyst Michele Napolitano Associate Director +44 (0) 20 3530 1536 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Matteo Napolitano Director +44 (0) 20 5530 1189 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' dated 15 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology (New York Ratings Team)