July 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following city of Evanston, Illinois (the city) unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) bonds: --$16,220,000 general obligation corporate purpose bonds, series 2012A. The bonds are scheduled for competitive sale July 10, 2012. Proceeds will be used for various capital improvements, refund certain outstanding series 2002C bonds for a cost savings, and to restructure certain outstanding sewer debt to smooth annual debt service. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --approximately $118 million ULTGO bonds at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY Bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit and its ad valorem tax without limitation as to rate or amount. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS: Residents display a superior socioeconomic profile reflecting high wealth, employment and education levels. STRONG AND DIVERSE ECONOMY: Evanston's advantageous location provides abundant employment opportunities both within the city and throughout the Chicago metropolitan region. HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION: The city maintains sound reserves despite generating three operating deficits after transfers over the past four years. MANAGEABLE DEBT LEVEL: The aggregate debt burden appears manageable and future capital needs are reasonable. SIGNIFICANT UNFUNDED PENSION LIABILITY: The unfunded pension liability is notable, although the city has committed to funding required pension contributions and has made periodic supplemental contributions. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION INABILITY TO MAINTAIN BALANCED OPERATIONS: The city's ability to maintain financial equilibrium and an acceptable financial cushion is key to the current rating category. FAILURE TO ADDRESS PENSION LIABILITY: The city's failure or inability to meaningfully address its large pension liability in the intermediate term or lack of full funding of its required pension contribution could result in downward rating action. CREDIT PROFILE PRIME LOCATION SUPPORTED BY EXCELLENT SOCIOECONMIC FUNDAMENTALS With four miles of shoreline along Lake Michigan and approximately 13 miles north of Chicago, Evanston is advantageously located. In addition to abundant employment opportunities throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the city's local economy is strong, anchored by Northwestern University, which employs over 9,000 people and educates 10,000 students. Despite being negatively skewed by the student population, city per capita income levels are above average at 149% and 157% of the state and national averages, respectively. Residents are highly educated with 64% of the population attaining at least a bachelor's degree versus 27% nationally. The city's unemployment rate declined to 6.4% as of April 2012, which was well below Cook County (9.3%), state (8.6%) and national (7.7%) averages. SLIGHT WEAKENING IN OPERATIONS OFFSET BY STRONG RESERVE LEVELS Evanston's financial performance weakened slightly during the protracted national recession due to its reliance upon several economically sensitive revenue resources, including sales, utility surcharge, and income taxes. But reserve levels have remained healthy. The city passed a resolution revising the city's fiscal year to a calendar year beginning 2012 to better align the tax levy with the budget process - 2011 was a transitional year. On an audited basis, for the 12 months ending February 28, 2011, the city recorded a 1.9% general fund operating surplus of $1.8 million after transfers. The city prudently budgeted declines in economically sensitive tax revenues, eliminated staffing positions, instituted four furlough days, and omitted raises to re-establish fiscal balance. Expenditures spiked 9% from the year prior almost exclusively because of a one-time early retirement incentive. The city's total ending general fund balance as a percentage of expenditures remained relatively flat at 23.4% ($22 million) as did the unreserved balance ratio at 15.5% ($20 million). For the audited 10-month period March 1, 2011 to Dec. 31, 2011, the city recorded a 5.1% general fund operating deficit ($3.6 million) after transfers. The change in fiscal year from February end to December end contributed to variations in some city revenues. The city implemented GASB 54, reporting an unrestricted general fund balance (sum of committed, assigned and unassigned) of $18.4 million. SIGNIFICANT UNFUNDED PENSION LIABILITY The city provides pension benefits to its public safety employees through two single employer plans and through a state-sponsored plan for most other employees. Fitch notes both the police and fire pension plans remain severely underfunded at 46% (using a 7% rate of return) each as of March 2011. However, partly as a result of the city's effort to make payments above the required amounts, the funding ratio improved from March 2010 when it stood at 40% for police and 42% for fire. The aggregate unfunded actuarial accrued liability for all three plans totaled $171 million or 1.9% of full market value. As an offsetting factor, the city made a $4.5 million supplemental pension payment in fiscal 2009. Additionally, recent changes in state pension funding requirements (90% required funding ratio in thirty years instead of 100%) should help make this liability more manageable. Fitch believes the city's long-term willingness and ability to actively manage and address its pension liability is key to rating stability. The city's combined 2011 contribution to all three pension plans totaled $21 million or 22.4% of general fund expenditures. The city's other post-employment liabilities are nominal as the city solely provides an implicit rate subsidy for retiree healthcare. MANAGEABLE DEBT POSITION Overall debt ratios are manageable at $4,657 per capita and 3.9% of full market value especially given the community's relative affluence. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) as a percentage of general fund spending is extremely high at 24%. However, 47% of the direct debt obligation is self-supporting from various sources including tax increment revenues, special assessments, and utility fees and charges. The net MADs obligation is much more affordable, although still elevated, at 16% of general fund spending. Principal amortization is rapid with 72% repaid within 10 years. The city's five-year capital improvement plan includes $80 million in GO debt for a host of capital improvement projects. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011); --'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria