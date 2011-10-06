(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
OVERVIEW
-- Retail real estate fundamentals have been recovering since a
relatively sharp cyclical downturn, which contributed to higher vacancies and
lower rents.
-- Equity One (EQY.N)s asset quality, debt protection measures, and
liquidity
improved following recent deleveraging, portfolio repositioning, and recasting
of the revolver.
-- We revised our outlook on Equity One to stable from negative and
affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and all other ratings on the
company. At the same time, we revised our liquidity assessment to adequate
from less than adequate.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation for additional
improvements in debt protection measures, asset quality, and geographic
diversification, parallel with the completion of development projects and
noncore asset sales.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today revised its outlook on Equity One Inc. to stable from negative and
affirmed its 'BBB-' corporate credit rating and all other ratings on the
company. At the same time, we revised our liquidity assessment to adequate
from less-than-adequate following the company's announcement that it has
replaced its maturing $400 million unsecured revolver (due Oct. 17, 2011) with
a $575 million unsecured revolver that matures on Sept. 30, 2015
"Equity One's fair business risk profile is characterized by a moderately
sized, good quality, predominantly grocery-anchored retail portfolio," said
credit analyst Eugene Nusinzon. "In our view, the company's portfolio is more
geographically concentrated with growing exposure to development risk relative
to those of peers. However, Equity One's recent portfolio repositioning,
albeit aggressive and into several new markets, has significantly improved its
asset quality and geographic diversification."
The stable outlook reflects our expectation for continued gradual improvement
in debt protection measures, asset quality, and geographic diversification
along with the completion of development projects and noncore asset sales. In
our view, there is now less downside risk to core portfolio cash flow due to
the recent improvement in portfolio quality. However, we would lower the
ratings if FFO fails to cover fixed charges by 2.0x or more and all
obligations (including dividends) by 1.0x or more, or if revolver usage is
heavy (above 50% drawn for two consecutive quarters) in the near to
intermediate term. Upward rating momentum is unlikely at this time due to
increased development pursuits and possible temporary cash flow dilution from
portfolio repositioning.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies,
published June 21, 2011.
-- Highlights From The ICSC Retail Real Estate Convention, published June
6, 2011.
-- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 27, 2011.
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Eugene Nusinzon, New York 212-438-2449;
eugene_nusinzon@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Credit Analyst: Elizabeth Campbell, New York (1) 212-438-2415;
elizabeth_campbell@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))