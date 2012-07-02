(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on the following Maine Health and Higher Educational Facilities Authority (MHHEFA) bonds issued on behalf of MaineGeneral Health (MGH): --$280.8 million revenue bonds, series 2011. MGH has an additional $34 million in MHHEFA bonds which Fitch rates 'AA', with a Stable Outlook based on the credit quality of the authority's loan pool. See 'Fitch Rates Maine Health & Higher Educational Facilities Authority's $40.5MM Revs 'AA', 7 Jun. 2012' for additional information. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues, a mortgage on certain hospital property, and a funded debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS SIZEABLE DEBT BURDEN: MGH's rating reflects an immense debt burden, which Fitch expects will moderate over time. Leverage metrics remained high through the nine months ended March 31, 2012 (interim period) with debt to EBITDA of 7.0x and debt to capitalization of 58.2%, against Fitch's 'BBB' category medians of 4.0x and 48.4%, respectively. MGH has no further debt planned, and has limited capital needs going forward. STEADY OPERATING CASH FLOW: Through the interim period, MGH produced a 9.6% EBITDA margin, which is consistent with prior years and equal to Fitch's 'BBB' category median of 9.6%. MGH is planning for stable cash flow through the construction period, which should be sufficient to support spending and minimize balance sheet impact. UNEXPECTED DECLINE IN LIQUIDITY: Since Fitch's initial rating in July 2011, MGH's liquidity dropped to $106.8 million at March 31, 2012 due in large part to a required collateralization of $16 million on a bank loan, which is a concern, since MGH's liquidity levels were light to begin with. Fitch expects MGH to produce sufficient cash flow to replenish liquidity through fiscal 2013. REPLACEMENT PROJECT AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: MGH's $322 million replacement hospital project is currently approximately six months ahead of schedule and within budget, with an expected open in December 2013. LEADING MARKET POSITION: MGH maintains a leading position within its service area, maintaining over 60% inpatient share in 2011 and steady utilization, both of which should be bolstered by the replacement facility. Further, MGH's service area is economically stable and highly regulated, which should support stable operations going forward. CREDIT PROFILE The affirmation at 'BBB-' reflects MGH's steady operating performance through the 2012 interim period, which is supported by ongoing efficiency efforts and steady revenue growth. Successful physician recruitment and steady market position have helped MGH bolster operations. MGH produced 1.7x coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) by EBITDA through the interim, which is flat over prior year end. MGH is approximately one third of the way through its replacement project, which is within budget and approximately six months ahead of the original schedule. Other routine capital needs are minimal, near $13 million per year and well below depreciation. Further, MGH has thus far been successful at raising $8.6 million out of $10 million in community philanthropy, which will be matched by the Harold Alfond Foundation (HAF). Another $25 million was already pledged by the HAF, with a first payment of $8.3 million in Dec. 2011. In 2011, MGH successfully added seven physicians to its active medical staff (totaling 262), and continues to work towards fully integrating the medical staffs across its two campuses. MGH anticipates growing its medical staff to 293 by 2013 to support its new acute care facility in Augusta, as well as its ambulatory campus in Waterville. MGH remains very leveraged. Total debt was $320 million at March 31, 2012, including a $16 million variable-rate term loan which expires July 26, 2016. MGH's total debt profile is 98% fixed rate and 2% variable rate. The term loan was renewed in July 2011, at which point MGH was required to collateralize $16 million of its cash for security on the loan, which Fitch views negatively. MGH has no additional debt plans. MGH's liquidity at the March interim period was negatively impacted by a $6 million equity contribution to the project, and the $16 million loan collateralization. At March 31, 2012, MGH had $106.8 million in unrestricted liquidity, equating to 98.9 days cash on hand (DCOH) and 33.4% cash to debt. Fitch expects cash flow to bolster liquidity, which is budgeted to improve to 148.2 DCOH and 49.7% cash to debt in fiscal 2013. Failure to improve liquidity as budgeted would likely prompt negative rating pressure. The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that MGH will sustain current operating cash flow levels, and succeed in replenishing its liquidity through fiscal 2013. The Outlook is also based on the expectation that MGH complete its major capital projects on time and within budget, and continue to successfully recruit needed physicians to staff the new facility upon its completion. MaineGeneral Health (MGH) is the third largest health system in Maine, with 287 licensed beds on two campuses in Augusta and Waterville (20 miles north of Augusta), along with a full range of primary, secondary, and tertiary services. MGH plans to operate 192 beds in the replacement facility, with no change to licensed bed count. Total revenues were $421.6 million in fiscal 2011. MGH covenants to provide audited annual disclosure within five months and quarterly disclosure within 45 days of each period end to the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA System. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. This action was informed by the sources of information identified in the 'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012. --'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)