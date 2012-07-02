(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 2 - On the effective date of July 5, 2012, Fitch Ratings will upgrade to 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook from 'A/F1', Stable Outlook the ratings assigned to the following series of bonds of the California Pollution Control Financing Authority: --$18,940,000 variable rate demand solid waste disposal revenue bonds (Garaventa Enterprises, Inc. Project) series 2006A; --$17,150,000 variable rate demand solid waste disposal revenue bonds (Garaventa Enterprises, Inc. Project) series 2008A. The rating actions are in connection with the July 5, 2012 mandatory tender and substitution of the irrevocable direct-pay letters of credit (LOCs) previously provided by Bank of America, N.A. (rated 'A/F1', Outlook Stable) with two substitute LOCs to be issued by Wells Fargo Bank National Association (rated 'AA-/F1+', Outlook Stable) each of which will support a respective series of the bonds. Pursuant to the substitute LOCs, the bank is obligated to make payments of principal of and interest on the bonds upon maturity and redemption, as well as purchase price for tendered bonds. The ratings on the respective series of the bonds will expire upon the earliest of: (a) July 5, 2017, the initial stated expiration dates of the respective substitute LOCs, unless such dates are extended; (b) conversion of a respective series of bonds to the term rate mode; (c) any prior termination of the respective substitute LOCs; and (d) defeasance of the respective series of bonds. The substitute LOCs provide full and sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 35 days of interest at a maximum rate of 12% based on a year of 365 days and purchase price for tendered bonds, while in the weekly rate mode. A mandatory tender of the bonds will occur on the substitution date. The Remarketing Agent for the bonds will continue to be Westhoff, Cone & Holmstedt. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)