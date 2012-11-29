Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the following water
and sewer system second general resolution (SGR) revenue bonds for the New York
City Municipal Water Finance Authority (NYW):
--Approximately $435 million, fiscal 2013 series BB.
The fiscal 2013 series BB bonds are scheduled for negotiated sale on December 4.
Proceeds will provide funds for the authority's ongoing capital program and
retire outstanding commercial paper notes.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed NYW's outstanding bonds as follows:
--$8.2 billion first general resolution (FGR) revenue bonds at 'AA+';
--$20.1 billion SGR revenue bonds at 'AA+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The SGR bonds are special obligations of NYW, payable solely from and secured by
a subordinate lien on gross revenues of NYW. FGR bonds are secured by a first
lien on gross revenues of NYW. The bonds currently being issued will not have a
debt service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SOUND LEGAL PROTECTIONS: NYW's primary credit strength is its legal structure,
including its status as a bankruptcy-remote issuer, providing substantial
protection to bondholders from potential operating risks associated with the
utility system and New York City (the city).
REGIONAL PROVIDER OF AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE: The combined system provides an
essential service to a large and diverse service area and benefits from an
abundant, high-quality water supply exempt from expensive filtration
requirements and transmission costs.
WELL-MANAGED CAPITAL PROGRAM: Sophisticated capital planning efforts have helped
achieve compliance with large, costly, mandated regulatory projects aiding the
timely implementation of the large capital improvement plan (CIP).
INDEPENDENT RATE-SETTING AUTHORITY: Strong financial management and a proven
ability to independently raise rates are reflected in consistently solid
financial results, despite some volatility in demand.
HIGHLY LEVERAGED SYSTEM: Debt levels are high as a result of having to comply
with environmental mandates and maintain a large urban system and its aging
assets. Sizeable debt plans programmed into the current capital plan will keep
debt levels elevated for the long term.
IMPROVED COLLECTIONS: Below-average collection rates persist, although the
implementation of payment incentives and strong enforcement mechanisms have
yielded positive results in recent years.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
MAINTENANCE OF SUFFICIENT RATES: Failure to achieve rate hikes sufficient to
ensure adequate financial margins and maintain current debt service coverage
levels on senior and subordinate lien obligations would be viewed negatively.
DEBT LEVELS EXCEEDING PROJECTIONS: Escalation of debt levels beyond what is
currently included in the five-year financial forecast.
CREDIT PROFILE
SOUND LEGAL PROTECTIONS
Fitch believes NYW bondholders benefit from strong legal protections that
include:
--Revenues collected in a lock box structure and controlled by the trustee and
used to pay debt service of FGR and SGR bonds before operations and maintenance
(O&M);
--The bankruptcy-remote, statutorily defined nature of the issuer;
--Ownership of system revenues by the bankruptcy-remote New York Water Board,
which sets rates without city council approval;
--Legal covenants that require adjustment of water and sewer rates sufficient to
provide at least 1.15 times (x) coverage of FGR bond annual debt service and
1.0x coverage on SGR bonds and operating expenses.
These layers of protection serve to shield bondholders significantly from the
operational risks of the city's massive water and sewer enterprise as well as
other city government operations. NYW SGR bondholders benefit from similar legal
protections afforded FGR bondholders. SGR bondholders' claim on gross revenues
is subordinate only to FGR debt service deposits, NYW administrative costs, and
FGR debt service reserve fund (DSRF) requirements.
Following such deposits, revenues flow from the subordinated indebtedness fund
of the FGR revenue fund directly to the SGR revenue fund to pay SGR debt service
deposits. Only after monthly required deposits under the SGR are satisfied and
held by NYW's trustee are funds released from the lock box to pay operations and
maintenance.
STRONG FINANCIAL AND DEBT MANAGEMENT
NYW's strong financial management and conservative budgeting continue to yield
solid operating results, despite sizable growth in debt service obligations and
volatility in consumption. Historically below-average collection rates have
shown noticeable improvement with the ongoing use of a payment incentive program
for delinquent customers, a reduction in the threshold applicable to accounts
eligible for termination of service, and the reauthorization by city council to
conduct a lien sale program for property owners independent of the existence of
property tax liens.
Fitch considers the lien sale program a strong enforcement mechanism given the
recovery of approximately $287 million in delinquent accounts from 2009 - 2011
as a result of actual or pending lien sales. Fitch views positively city
council's recent vote to extend the lien sale program through Dec. 31, 2014.
For fiscal 2012 the board adopted a more moderate rate hike of 7.5% versus
annual increases that averaged a sizeable 12% over the preceding five fiscal
years. Fitch notes that despite the recent rate hikes, NYW's user charges remain
relatively affordable compared to other large cities and in relation to income
levels throughout the service area.
The fiscal 2012 adopted rate hike was somewhat offset by a larger than budgeted
decline in consumption, although financial results continued to outperform
budgeted expectations. Year-end debt service coverage from net operating
revenues improved to 4.5x and 1.8x on FGR and SGR debt service (7.5x and 3.1x
reflecting the gross lien), respectively, compared to 3.2x and 1.5x in fiscal
2011.
Liquidity has been relatively stable over the last five years, averaging nearly
125 days cash on hand. The authority's prudent practice of carrying forward and
applying any surplus generated in the prior year to the payment of debt service
diminishes the need to the build-up of more robust cash balances. The net
surplus generated in fiscal 2012, measured on a cash basis, totaled $498
million.
IMPACT OF THE RECENT HURRICANE IS BELIEVED TO BE MANAGEABLE
Through the first four months of the current fiscal year consumption is
reportedly down by almost 1%% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal
year. Despite the variance, year-to-date revenues are reportedly up slightly
compared to the adopted budget. However, the year-to-date results do not
incorporate the impact of Hurricane Sandy, which prompted the termination of
service or delay of billing to an estimated 1.2% of NYW's customers.
To date officials estimate the storm related damage is approximately $95
million, consisting of $56 million of operating and maintenance expenses and
about $39 million in damage to system assets. The majority of costs incurred by
the system are expected to ultimately be reimbursed with Federal Emergency
Agency Funds. In the interim, management reports that the revenue impact will be
minimal at close to 1% of budgeted revenues, which Fitch expects will be
manageable given the authority's satisfactory liquidity and conservative
budgeting.
PROJECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS REMAIN SATISFACTORY
Financial projections through fiscal 2016 show a continuation of more moderate
annual rate hikes, including an already adopted 7% for fiscal 2013 followed by
7.9% in fiscals 2014 and 2015, 8.7% in fiscal 2016 and 7.5% in 2017. The
financial forecast incorporates significant annual debt issuance and reasonable
assumptions that include the aforementioned increases in user charges, 3% annual
increases in salary and wage adjustments, and a 1.5% decline in consumption in
fiscals 2013 and 2014 followed by a 2% drop in 2016. As a result, ADS coverage
on all obligations from net revenues is projected to remain at a satisfactory
level of about 1.3x through the forecast period.
SUBSTANTIAL LEVERAGE
Similar to most large urban utility systems, NYW's capital needs are
significant, principally the result of state and federally mandated projects.
The CIP for fiscal years 2013 - 2021 includes an estimated $11.4 billion in
water and sewer projects, down from a peak of $19.4 billion projected in the
fiscal years 2008 - 2017 CIP. The relatively smaller CIP is primarily a result
of costly regulatory projects beginning to decline to about one-fourth of total
capital spending versus an average of about 75% over the latter part of the
prior decade. Capital funding is expected to come almost entirely from NYW's
extensive commercial paper program and long-term debt issuance.
Historical funding of mandated projects and the overall capital program of the
system required a substantial amount of debt issuance over the last several
years, leaving the system highly leveraged as a result. Continued escalation in
debt levels could pressure the rating over the longer term. Rate increases are
approved by the independent board without approval by the city council. Fitch
believes the board's demonstrated commitment to raising rates as well as
management's conservative budgeting will be key to preserving operating margins
and meeting the continued growth in debt service costs included in NYW's
financial forecast.